2019 Subaru Legacy available in the US
17 July 2018 16:51:03
|Tweet
After it introduced the 2019 Impreza, Subaru is launching the revised version of the Legacy, its medium sedan, that now benefits especilly from new safety features.
It comes standard with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which had previously been an option on most models. EyeSight includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist.
The Legacy 2.5i Sport model, in addition to EyeSight, makes the Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert system standard for 2019.
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i has a starting price of $22,545, an increase of only $350 from the 2018 model, which did not have standard EyeSight. The 2.5i base trim also comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia with features including smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha, Pandora and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; and Rear Vision Camera. updated multimedia system now includes a single-disc CD player, HD Radio, SiriusXM All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link.
The 2019 Legacy 2.5i Premium begins at $24,695. Among upgrades over the 2.5i base trim are 17-inch alloy wheels, the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 10-way power driver’s seat that includes power lumbar support.
The Legacy 2.5i Premium, Sport and Limited feature as standard the SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system with a high-resolution 8.0-inch touchscreen that includes all the features of the 6.5-inch Multimedia system and adds Voice Activated Controls, Bluetooth hands-free text messaging and Near Field Communication. STARLINK Connected Services are available as an opt-in feature on Premium and above trims.
Options for the 2.5 Premium include a Power Moonroof, STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and LED fog lights.
The 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport starts at $26,795. To the Premium trim level’s equipment, the Sport adds 18-inch sport-styled wheels, sport-type front grille, body color rocker trim with chrome accents, body color trunk spoiler, LED fog lights and foldable mirrors with integrated turn signals. Exclusive to the Sport is a two-tone cloth interior with blue accent stitching, carbon fiber finish patterned trim and three-spoke design leather-wrapped steering wheel with blue stitching.
The Legacy 2.5i Sport is available with a suite of optional features including Power Moonroof, STARLINK 8.0 inch Multimedia with Navigation, Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist.
The 2019 Legacy 2.5i Limited, with a starting price of $29,245, enhances ride comfort with Stablex Suspension. The Limited adds the luxury of perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets and a 10-way power driver’s seat with two-position memory and power lumbar support. Additionally, the Limited has a 4-way power front passenger seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, body color foldable side mirrors with integrated turn signals and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.
At $31,545 the Legacy 3.6R Limited tops the line with a 256 horsepower, 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine.
For the 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited, the Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert system is standard. STARLINK 8.0" Multimedia with Navigation, Power Moonroof, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist and LED Steering Responsive Headlights are available in a package. On the Limited trims, the navigation system includes 12 Harman Kardon speakers and a Harman Kardon 576-watt equivalent amplifier.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen to unveil new Camper Van
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
Jaguar XJ50 special edition launched
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...