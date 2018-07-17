2019 Subaru Legacy available in the US

After it introduced the 2019 Impreza, Subaru is launching the revised version of the Legacy, its medium sedan, that now benefits especilly from new safety features.





It comes standard with Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which had previously been an option on most models. EyeSight includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist.





The Legacy 2.5i Sport model, in addition to EyeSight, makes the Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert system standard for 2019.





2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i has a starting price of $22,545, an increase of only $350 from the 2018 model, which did not have standard EyeSight. The 2.5i base trim also comes standard with the SUBARU STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia with features including smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha, Pandora and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; and Rear Vision Camera. updated multimedia system now includes a single-disc CD player, HD Radio, SiriusXM All Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link.





The 2019 Legacy 2.5i Premium begins at $24,695. Among upgrades over the 2.5i base trim are 17-inch alloy wheels, the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system and a 10-way power driver’s seat that includes power lumbar support.





The Legacy 2.5i Premium, Sport and Limited feature as standard the SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system with a high-resolution 8.0-inch touchscreen that includes all the features of the 6.5-inch Multimedia system and adds Voice Activated Controls, Bluetooth hands-free text messaging and Near Field Communication. STARLINK Connected Services are available as an opt-in feature on Premium and above trims.





Options for the 2.5 Premium include a Power Moonroof, STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and LED fog lights.





The 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i Sport starts at $26,795. To the Premium trim level’s equipment, the Sport adds 18-inch sport-styled wheels, sport-type front grille, body color rocker trim with chrome accents, body color trunk spoiler, LED fog lights and foldable mirrors with integrated turn signals. Exclusive to the Sport is a two-tone cloth interior with blue accent stitching, carbon fiber finish patterned trim and three-spoke design leather-wrapped steering wheel with blue stitching.





The Legacy 2.5i Sport is available with a suite of optional features including Power Moonroof, STARLINK 8.0 inch Multimedia with Navigation, Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist.





The 2019 Legacy 2.5i Limited, with a starting price of $29,245, enhances ride comfort with Stablex Suspension. The Limited adds the luxury of perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets and a 10-way power driver’s seat with two-position memory and power lumbar support. Additionally, the Limited has a 4-way power front passenger seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, body color foldable side mirrors with integrated turn signals and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.





At $31,545 the Legacy 3.6R Limited tops the line with a 256 horsepower, 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine.





For the 2.5i Limited and 3.6R Limited, the Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert system is standard. STARLINK 8.0" Multimedia with Navigation, Power Moonroof, Reverse Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist and LED Steering Responsive Headlights are available in a package. On the Limited trims, the navigation system includes 12 Harman Kardon speakers and a Harman Kardon 576-watt equivalent amplifier.





















Tags: subaru, subaru legacy, new subaru legacy, 2019 subaru legacy, 2019 subaru legacy us pricing

Posted in Subaru, New Vehicles