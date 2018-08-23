2019 Subaru Forester UK pricing announced
23 August 2018 13:22:28
|Tweet
Subaru is updating its US line with the introduction of the refreshed 2019 line of the Forester. The all-new fifth generation Forester SUV offers the most space, capability and features in its 22-year history. For 2019, all Foresters come standard with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the top-of-line Touring trim level.
Standard on Touring trim is the segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology that uses facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction and provides an audio and visual warning to alert the driver. DriverFocus also works with EyeSight to reduce the chance of an accident.
Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by a new version of the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The revised engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration but also up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain allows up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. Also new for all trim levels is Auto Vehicle Hold and an Electronic Parking Brake.
Forester’s new design brings added function. The wheelbase is increased to 105.1 inches from 103.9 inches, with the gain benefitting rear seat legroom, which is now 39.4 inches, a 1.4-inch increase. Gains in headroom, hip and shoulder room further bolster passenger comfort and a feeling of spaciousness in the cabin. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier.
The entry level Forester also comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels with 225/60 R17 all-season tires and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS. The exterior has body-color door handles and front, rear and side underguards. For added convenience at night, welcome lighting activates when the driver approaches or exits the vehicle.
The Forester is the next model in the 2019 line-up to offer an in-vehicle WI-FI hotspot which will allow families to maximize the capabilities of the new STARLINK Entertainment Anywhere Kit that includes two 9.7-inch iPad 32GB WI-FI models, Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones and OtterBox® Defender Series iPad cases. iPad gives users the ability to be even more creative and productive, from sketching ideas, taking photos and creating movies to jotting down notes and staying connected with friends and family with FaceTime while in their Subaru or wherever their travels take them.
The new 2019 Subaru Forester starts at $24.295 for the Base version, but the Touring reaches $34.395.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
Vauxhall Insignia receives new body colors through Exclusive programs
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive. ...
Every manufacturer understood that customising its cars can bring money very easy. So even Vauxhall has a similar program, called Vauxhall Exclusive. ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer ...
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer ...
Market News
Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Gadgets
Polestar upgrades AWD system on Volvo cars
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Volvo's are becoming not only more connected and technologically advanced, but also more sportier, since the brand integrated Polestar as its performance ...
Various News
Thierry Henry returns as brand ambassador for Renault
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Renault looks for a strong figure on the UK market in order to promote the new Megane RS hot hatch. And who could be such a strong figure for the French ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...