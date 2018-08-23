Home » News » Subaru » 2019 Subaru Forester UK pricing announced

2019 Subaru Forester UK pricing announced

23 August 2018

Subaru is updating its US line with the introduction of the refreshed 2019 line of the Forester. The all-new fifth generation Forester SUV offers the most space, capability and features in its 22-year history. For 2019, all Foresters come standard with Subaru’s award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and the top-of-line Touring trim level.

Standard on Touring trim is the segment-exclusive DriverFocus safety technology that uses facial recognition software to identify signs of driver fatigue or driver distraction and provides an audio and visual warning to alert the driver. DriverFocus also works with EyeSight to reduce the chance of an accident.

Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by a new version of the 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER engine. The revised engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The new powertrain not only yields quicker acceleration but also up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain allows up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing. Also new for all trim levels is Auto Vehicle Hold and an Electronic Parking Brake.
Forester’s new design brings added function. The wheelbase is increased to 105.1 inches from 103.9 inches, with the gain benefitting rear seat legroom, which is now 39.4 inches, a 1.4-inch increase. Gains in headroom, hip and shoulder room further bolster passenger comfort and a feeling of spaciousness in the cabin. Wider rear door openings and a steep C-pillar angle make ingress/egress and installing a child seat easier. 

The entry level Forester also comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels with 225/60 R17 all-season tires and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS. The exterior has body-color door handles and front, rear and side underguards. For added convenience at night, welcome lighting activates when the driver approaches or exits the vehicle.

The Forester is the next model in the 2019 line-up to offer an in-vehicle WI-FI hotspot which will allow families to maximize the capabilities of the new STARLINK Entertainment Anywhere Kit that includes two 9.7-inch iPad 32GB WI-FI models, Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones and OtterBox® Defender Series iPad cases. iPad gives users the ability to be even more creative and productive, from sketching ideas, taking photos and creating movies to jotting down notes and staying connected with friends and family with FaceTime while in their Subaru or wherever their travels take them.

The new 2019 Subaru Forester starts at $24.295 for the Base version, but the Touring reaches $34.395.


