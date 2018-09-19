2019 Subaru BRZ US pricing announced
19 September 2018 18:11:57
Subaru has updated the BRZ sporty coupe in the US. The 2019 version is now offered with updated STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology as well as a special edition Series.Gray in Cool Gray Khaki with unique exterior and interior trim.
The 2019 Subaru BRZ will be offered in three trim levels: Premium, Limited and new Series.Gray when it arrives at retailers this fall. Pricing begin at just $200 more than last model year at $25,795.
The 2019 BRZ Series.Gray is the latest in a series of limited-edition BRZ models. The Series.Gray is immediately recognizable by its striking exterior color, unique black 17-inch alloy wheels, black exterior badges and black foldable exterior mirrors.
New for the Limited trim is the updated 7.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system which now includes over-the-air updates through Wi-Fi. Additional new features for the system include “Tune Mix” which mixes songs from music channels stored as presets and “Sports Flash” which provides information and updates on pre-selected sports teams.
Beginning at $25,795, the Premium trim’s long list of standard features includes LED headlights, rear vision camera, power door locks, power side mirrors, power windows with auto-up/auto-down feature, remote keyless entry and engine immobilizer. Standard Welcome Lighting provides better nighttime visibility when approaching or exiting the vehicle. All trim levels now come standard with dual USB ports in the dash.
With a price starting at $28,645, the 2019 Limited adds LED fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Front seats on the Limited trim are upholstered with Alcantara inserts and leather bolsters, and standard dual-mode heated front seats feature the BRZ logo embroidered in red on the seatbacks.
Subaru offers a Performance Package for drivers who demand even more from a sports car. The Performance Package is available for the Limited trim with manual transmission. The brake system is upgraded to Brembo four-piston calipers and rotors on the front and dual- piston calipers and rotors on the rear. SACHS Performance shock absorbers are added to all four corners for improved ride and corning stability.
Also included in the package are unique 17-inch x 7.5-inch black aluminum alloy wheels. The BRZ Performance Package is priced at just $1,195.
