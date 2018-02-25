2019 Subaru Ascent US pricing announced

Subaru expands its US range of cars with the introduction of the new Ascent, the biggest Subaru ever built. The Ascent is priced from $31,995 and arrives at retailers this Summer.





The Ascent offers three rows of seating, with available bench or captain’s chairs in the second row. The SUV is built on a strengthened and extended version of the Subaru Global Platform.





Powered by an all-new 2.4-liter BOXER engine, the Ascent comes with a new version of Subaru’s high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) and legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.





The engine produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range. All Ascents are paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode® with Hill Descent Control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Subaru in history. Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing.





Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy for the base and Premium models with standard equipment is up to 21 city/27 highway/23 combined for a 500+ mile cruising range. Models equipped with 20 inch wheels achieve manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy of 20 city/26 highway/22combined.





The U.S.-built Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim lines.





SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services now offers remote engine start from a cell phone (on models with push-button start); concierge service; anti-theft vehicle immobilizer with flashing vehicle security lights; child safety functions including geofencing, speed alert and curfew; and firmware updates over the air.





The 2019 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and new, available EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings and system status data on the windshield.





Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also available. High Beam Assist automatically activates and deactivates the high beams when the system detects a vehicle ahead or an oncoming vehicle. The 2019 Ascent also offers available Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) that applies the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.













