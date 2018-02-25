2019 Subaru Ascent US pricing announced
25 February 2018 14:36:26
|Tweet
Subaru expands its US range of cars with the introduction of the new Ascent, the biggest Subaru ever built. The Ascent is priced from $31,995 and arrives at retailers this Summer.
The Ascent offers three rows of seating, with available bench or captain’s chairs in the second row. The SUV is built on a strengthened and extended version of the Subaru Global Platform.
Powered by an all-new 2.4-liter BOXER engine, the Ascent comes with a new version of Subaru’s high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) and legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.
The engine produces 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm, accompanied by a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range. All Ascents are paired with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode function with steering wheel paddle shifters as well as X-Mode® with Hill Descent Control. This powertrain allows up to 5,000-lb. towing capacity, the most of any Subaru in history. Trailer Stability Assist (TSA) helps to maintain vehicle stability while towing.
Manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy for the base and Premium models with standard equipment is up to 21 city/27 highway/23 combined for a 500+ mile cruising range. Models equipped with 20 inch wheels achieve manufacturer’s estimated fuel economy of 20 city/26 highway/22combined.
The U.S.-built Ascent is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trim lines.
SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services now offers remote engine start from a cell phone (on models with push-button start); concierge service; anti-theft vehicle immobilizer with flashing vehicle security lights; child safety functions including geofencing, speed alert and curfew; and firmware updates over the air.
The 2019 Ascent comes standard with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology that includes Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and new, available EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of EyeSight system warnings and system status data on the windshield.
Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also available. High Beam Assist automatically activates and deactivates the high beams when the system detects a vehicle ahead or an oncoming vehicle. The 2019 Ascent also offers available Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) that applies the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2007 Subaru Impreza WRC2007Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 589 nm / 434.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Concept Cars
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Various News
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...