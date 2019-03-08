2019 SsangYong Korando unveiled in Geneva

SsangYong unveiled the all-new generation Korando SUV during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Asian compact SUV comes with a new design, with new interior tehnologies and also with a revised engine line-up.





“This new Korando is further proof of the quantum change in direction that SsangYong has embarked on, and exemplifies this through contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, the latest in safety, and new power options which will soon include electrification", said Johng-sik Choi, CEO of SsangYong.





On the outside of the 2019 Korando you will see an all new distinctive style and a bigger body compared to its predecessor. The new compact SUV has high levels of safety: Seven airbags including driver’s knee airbag

Advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) with camera and radar, Lane keep assist, Front vehicle start alert, High beam assist, Safety distance alert, Driver attention alert, Intelligent adaptive cruise control, and Blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert.





Under the hood, the Korando will be available with a 1.5 petrol unit or with a 1.6 liter diesel engine. The new petrol engine delivers 163 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 280 Nm peak fot torque. The diesel unit delivers 136 HP and 324 Nm of torque. Both units will be available with a six speed automatic or with a six speed manual transmission. An all-wheel drive system is also on the option list.





Tags: 2019 ssangyong korando, korando, ssangyong, ssangyong korando

Posted in SsangYong, New Vehicles