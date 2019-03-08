2019 SsangYong Korando unveiled in Geneva
8 March 2019 17:44:24
SsangYong unveiled the all-new generation Korando SUV during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Asian compact SUV comes with a new design, with new interior tehnologies and also with a revised engine line-up.
“This new Korando is further proof of the quantum change in direction that SsangYong has embarked on, and exemplifies this through contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, the latest in safety, and new power options which will soon include electrification", said Johng-sik Choi, CEO of SsangYong.
On the outside of the 2019 Korando you will see an all new distinctive style and a bigger body compared to its predecessor. The new compact SUV has high levels of safety: Seven airbags including driver’s knee airbag
Advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) with camera and radar, Lane keep assist, Front vehicle start alert, High beam assist, Safety distance alert, Driver attention alert, Intelligent adaptive cruise control, and Blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert.
Under the hood, the Korando will be available with a 1.5 petrol unit or with a 1.6 liter diesel engine. The new petrol engine delivers 163 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 280 Nm peak fot torque. The diesel unit delivers 136 HP and 324 Nm of torque. Both units will be available with a six speed automatic or with a six speed manual transmission. An all-wheel drive system is also on the option list.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Smart Forease Plus is an electric concept car with detachable roof
Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
