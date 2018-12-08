2019 Skoda Scala is the in-house Volkswagen Golf rival

Skoda unveiled the all-new Scala. We are talking about a new compact hatchback model that will be sold starting next year. As you can imagine, thanks to the new Skoda Scala, the old Rapid Spaceback is gone.





The new Scala is the first Skoda model which is based on the MQB-A0 platform. Here are some highlights of the new Skoda Scala.





The Skoda Scala is the first Skoda to implement the next development stage of the brand’s design language, and is doing so in a very emotive and authentic way. It is the first Skoda production vehicle in Europe to bear ‘Skoda’ in block lettering across its tailgate instead of the Skoda logo. The new interior is based on the VISION RS concept study.





A pleasant atmosphere is created by the ambient lighting, warm hues and contrasting coloured stitching on the seat covers, which are optionally available in a Suedia microfibre.





On the engine side here is what you can get: Three 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre TSI engines and a 1.6-litre TDI produce power outputs ranging from 70 to 110 kW (95 to 150 PS). The 1.0 G-TEC delivering 66 kW (90 PS), which is designed to run on environmentally friendly natural gas (CNG), will follow later in 2019.





If you are looking for a safety car, here is what Skoda Scala has for you: Side Assist, Blind Spot Detect, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and Front Assist with City Emergency Brake.





Inside the cabin, here is what you'll get: an optional Virtual Cockpit features a 10.25-inch display and a central screen with size ranging from 6.5 inches up to 9.2 inches.

