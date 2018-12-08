2019 Skoda Scala is the in-house Volkswagen Golf rival
8 December 2018 17:36:10
|Tweet
Skoda unveiled the all-new Scala. We are talking about a new compact hatchback model that will be sold starting next year. As you can imagine, thanks to the new Skoda Scala, the old Rapid Spaceback is gone.
The new Scala is the first Skoda model which is based on the MQB-A0 platform. Here are some highlights of the new Skoda Scala.
The Skoda Scala is the first Skoda to implement the next development stage of the brand’s design language, and is doing so in a very emotive and authentic way. It is the first Skoda production vehicle in Europe to bear ‘Skoda’ in block lettering across its tailgate instead of the Skoda logo. The new interior is based on the VISION RS concept study.
A pleasant atmosphere is created by the ambient lighting, warm hues and contrasting coloured stitching on the seat covers, which are optionally available in a Suedia microfibre.
On the engine side here is what you can get: Three 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre TSI engines and a 1.6-litre TDI produce power outputs ranging from 70 to 110 kW (95 to 150 PS). The 1.0 G-TEC delivering 66 kW (90 PS), which is designed to run on environmentally friendly natural gas (CNG), will follow later in 2019.
If you are looking for a safety car, here is what Skoda Scala has for you: Side Assist, Blind Spot Detect, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and Front Assist with City Emergency Brake.
Inside the cabin, here is what you'll get: an optional Virtual Cockpit features a 10.25-inch display and a central screen with size ranging from 6.5 inches up to 9.2 inches.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Skoda Scala is the in-house Volkswagen Golf rival
McLaren unveiled the all-new 720S Spider
Seat Tarraco - UK prices
-
Nissan has confirmed - we will see a production version of the mighty GT-R50 concept
New imagines with Polestar 1. The Swedish hybrid coupe will be produced in 2019
15 years of Volkswagen DSG transmissions
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Pop.Up Next car developed by Audi and Airbus
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...
More and more automotive companies are co-developing cars with parteners from different areas. An entirely electric, fully automatic concept for horizontal ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Jaguar and Waymo join forces for driverless I-Pace
More and more premium manufacturers are investing tons of money in self driving vehicles and renting car. Jaguar is the most recent example. The UK-based ...
More and more premium manufacturers are investing tons of money in self driving vehicles and renting car. Jaguar is the most recent example. The UK-based ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Supercar track day as a Christmas present
Christmas is just around the corner, so all of you will start running in the look for the best present. The thrill of driving a supercar around a race ...
Christmas is just around the corner, so all of you will start running in the look for the best present. The thrill of driving a supercar around a race ...
Motorsports
New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...
Videos
Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...