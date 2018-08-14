Home » News » Skoda » 2019 Skoda Fabia facelift UK pricing announced

2019 Skoda Fabia facelift UK pricing announced

14 August 2018 17:20:46

After it was unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show, the facelifted Skoda Fabia is now ready to rech the UK market. The updated model will start from £12,840. The revised Fabia is set to hit the UK next month with a new all-petrol line-up, hatch and estate body styles and five trim level options – including Monte Carlo and Colour Edition.

To meet increased demand for petrol power, ŠKODA has refreshed the Fabia’s engine line-up with three power outputs of 75PS, 95PS and 110PS, the latter of which comes with the option of a seven-speed DSG transmission. 

All models in the new range now feature LED daytime running lights as standard along with Front Assist and a Multifunction Trip Computer. Entry-level Fabia S models are priced from £12,840, as we said before.

Customers stepping up to the SE model (from £14,115) can choose from all drivetrain options and gain front fog lights and 15-inch Cygnus alloy wheels over the outgoing model, along with Radio Swing Plus and auto up/down function for the electric windows. Colour Edition models, priced from £14,665, gain 16-inch Vigo alloy wheels in white, silver or black.
Customers opting for the SE L benefit from an even more significant equipment boost over the previous model. Priced from £15,205, Fabia SE L models now feature Amundsen satellite navigation, Infotainment Online (for one year), lighting in the front centre console and 16-inch Evora alloy wheels. These items are in addition to the outgoing Fabia SE L’s already comprehensive specification list.

Priced from £16,785, the Fabia Monte Carlo further enhances its reputation for sportiness with a range of new features. These include climate control air conditioning, LED rear lights, rear electric windows and new seat upholstery. The styling package includes a black front spoiler, black roof, black floor mats and carbon-effect dashboard trim. 



