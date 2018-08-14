2019 Skoda Fabia facelift UK pricing announced

After it was unveiled during this year Geneva Motor Show, the facelifted Skoda Fabia is now ready to rech the UK market. The updated model will start from £12,840. The revised Fabia is set to hit the UK next month with a new all-petrol line-up, hatch and estate body styles and five trim level options – including Monte Carlo and Colour Edition.





To meet increased demand for petrol power, ŠKODA has refreshed the Fabia’s engine line-up with three power outputs of 75PS, 95PS and 110PS, the latter of which comes with the option of a seven-speed DSG transmission.





All models in the new range now feature LED daytime running lights as standard along with Front Assist and a Multifunction Trip Computer. Entry-level Fabia S models are priced from £12,840, as we said before.





Customers stepping up to the SE model (from £14,115) can choose from all drivetrain options and gain front fog lights and 15-inch Cygnus alloy wheels over the outgoing model, along with Radio Swing Plus and auto up/down function for the electric windows. Colour Edition models, priced from £14,665, gain 16-inch Vigo alloy wheels in white, silver or black.





Customers opting for the SE L benefit from an even more significant equipment boost over the previous model. Priced from £15,205, Fabia SE L models now feature Amundsen satellite navigation, Infotainment Online (for one year), lighting in the front centre console and 16-inch Evora alloy wheels. These items are in addition to the outgoing Fabia SE L’s already comprehensive specification list.





Priced from £16,785, the Fabia Monte Carlo further enhances its reputation for sportiness with a range of new features. These include climate control air conditioning, LED rear lights, rear electric windows and new seat upholstery. The styling package includes a black front spoiler, black roof, black floor mats and carbon-effect dashboard trim.













Tags: skoda, skoda fabia, skoda fabia uk pricing, skoda fabia facelift, new skoda fabia

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles