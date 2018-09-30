2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

A few days ago, Seat unveiled the all-new Tarraco. The third SUV in the Spanish car manufacturer will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Now, Seat has published more pictures and a few interesting details about the Tarraco.





THe new Seat Tarraco will be available in a five- or seven-seat version and will come with some design influences we have already seen on the Arona and Ateca. Also, the Tarraco has some new styling cues which will be carried over to the upcoming Leon generation set to debut in 2019.





Two trim levels will be available on the new Tarraco: Style and Xcellence. The new SUV will be built in Martorell and Wolfsburg in Germany.





Two petrol variants will be available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system.





There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively. The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Tags: 2018 paris motor show, 2019 seat tarraco, seat tarraco, tarraco

Posted in Seat, New Vehicles