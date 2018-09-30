Home » News » Seat » 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

30 September 2018 04:42:19

A few days ago, Seat unveiled the all-new Tarraco. The third SUV in the Spanish car manufacturer will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Now, Seat has published more pictures and a few interesting details about the Tarraco. 

THe new Seat Tarraco will be available in a five- or seven-seat version and will come with some design influences we have already seen on the Arona and Ateca. Also, the Tarraco has some new styling cues which will be carried over to the upcoming Leon generation set to debut in 2019. 

2019 Seat Tarraco - new details
2019 Seat Tarraco - new details Photos
Two trim levels will be available on the new Tarraco: Style and Xcellence. The new SUV will be built in Martorell and Wolfsburg in Germany.

Two petrol variants will be available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system. 

There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively. The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Seat, New Vehicles

2019 Seat Tarraco - new details Photos (7 photos)
  • 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details
  • 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details
  • 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details
  • 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. The 2019 Audi SQ2 is here with 300 HP

    The 2019 Audi SQ2 is here with 300 HP

  2. BMW i3 and i3 S get larger batteries

    BMW i3 and i3 S get larger batteries

  3. Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

    Video - 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class interior teaser

  4.  
  5. 2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

    2019 Seat Tarraco - new details

  6. Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

    Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

  7. Smart Forease is a cool gift for brand's 20th anniversary

    Smart Forease is a cool gift for brand's 20th anniversary

Related Specs

  1. 1947 Talbot-Lago T26 Figoni et Falaschi 4-Seat Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhpN/A

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in GenevaSubaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in ChinaRolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...

Gadgets

Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid systemFuture Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...

Various News

Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United StatesTesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

This is the first ride of the new Trump limousineThis is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
Copyright CarSession.com