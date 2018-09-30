2019 Seat Tarraco - new details
30 September 2018 04:42:19
|Tweet
A few days ago, Seat unveiled the all-new Tarraco. The third SUV in the Spanish car manufacturer will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Now, Seat has published more pictures and a few interesting details about the Tarraco.
THe new Seat Tarraco will be available in a five- or seven-seat version and will come with some design influences we have already seen on the Arona and Ateca. Also, the Tarraco has some new styling cues which will be carried over to the upcoming Leon generation set to debut in 2019.
Two trim levels will be available on the new Tarraco: Style and Xcellence. The new SUV will be built in Martorell and Wolfsburg in Germany.
Two petrol variants will be available: a four-cylinder 1.5 litre TSI unit that produces 150PS and is linked to a six-speed manual transmission powering the front wheels, and a 2.0 litre, 190PS offering mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Drive total traction system.
There are two diesel options, both 2.0 litre TDIs, with power outputs of 150PS and 190PS respectively. The 150PS variant can be connected to either a front-wheel drive, six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG with 4Drive system. The higher powered version is solely available in 4Drive/seven-speed DSG gearbox.
2019 Seat Tarraco - new details Photos (7 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1947 Talbot-Lago T26 Figoni et Falaschi 4-Seat CabrioletEngine: Inline-6, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...
Gadgets
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Various News
Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...