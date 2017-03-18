Home » News » Rolls Royce » 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan - Spy video
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan - Spy video
18 March 2017 13:53:20
Bentley Bentayga is a big hit. And this is why, the rivals from Rolls-Royce are planning the Cullinan. Their SUV was recently spotted in a winter test.
Under the body will be the same aluminum architecture as the 2018 Phantom and it will also be capable of supporting electric powertrains. But don't worry!
The familiar 6.6 liter V12 will be the first option and it will be offered with an all-wheel drive system for the first time in the company's history. Take a look at the Cullinan.
