2019 Renault Twingo facelift - official pictures and details
22 January 2019 12:51:26
|Tweet
Renault has decided to spice up the Twingo with a mid-cycle refresh. This is why, the French car manufacturer unveiled today the Twingo facelift city car.
The A-segment model is a very good solution for the crowded cities and this is why Renault won't sack it. On the design side, the revised Renault Twingo comes with a new front bumper, a bigger logo and headlights with integrated DRLs.
More than that, the new LED DRLs are also the turn signals. The light signature forms the letter C in order to give the Twingo a more modern look.
The same letter can also be seen on the taillights while the tailgate comes with an easier-to-use handle. More than that, Renault will sell you a Twingo with a lower rider height (by 10 mm).
Inside the cabin you'll get a 7 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a white lacquered finish on the dashboard and some minor modifications on the center console.
The revised Renault Twingo is still a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive car and under the hood you can choose for a 1.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 65 or 75 horsepower. If you are looking for a turbo engine, the 0.9 liter is the solution for you: 93 HP and 135 Nm. This engine can also be matted to a double clutch six-speed transmission.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Renault Twingo facelift - official pictures and details
Maserati Levante is available in a special edition called Vulcano
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
-
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
Nissan Altima -TE AWD receives some cool tracks
Nissan NV300 Concept-van unveiled
Related Specs
1907 Renault 130HP Grand PrixEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 1600 rpmN/A
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2002 Renault F202Engine: Renault RS22 V10N/AN/A
2004 Renault R24Engine: 72 Degree Renault V10N/AN/A
2006 Renault Twingo ConceptEngine: TCE 100 Inline-4, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 145 nm / 106.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...