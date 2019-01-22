2019 Renault Twingo facelift - official pictures and details

Renault has decided to spice up the Twingo with a mid-cycle refresh. This is why, the French car manufacturer unveiled today the Twingo facelift city car.





The A-segment model is a very good solution for the crowded cities and this is why Renault won't sack it. On the design side, the revised Renault Twingo comes with a new front bumper, a bigger logo and headlights with integrated DRLs.





More than that, the new LED DRLs are also the turn signals. The light signature forms the letter C in order to give the Twingo a more modern look.





The same letter can also be seen on the taillights while the tailgate comes with an easier-to-use handle. More than that, Renault will sell you a Twingo with a lower rider height (by 10 mm).





Inside the cabin you'll get a 7 inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a white lacquered finish on the dashboard and some minor modifications on the center console.





The revised Renault Twingo is still a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive car and under the hood you can choose for a 1.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 65 or 75 horsepower. If you are looking for a turbo engine, the 0.9 liter is the solution for you: 93 HP and 135 Nm. This engine can also be matted to a double clutch six-speed transmission.

Tags: 2019 renault twingo, 2019 twingo, renault twingo, twingo facelift

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles