2019 Renault Clio officially unveiled

After a long series of teaser, Renault finally unveiled the new generation Clio. The small hatchback is ready to tackle the popular Volkswagen polo and Ford Fiesta on the European market. To do that, the new Clio has more technology and new engines.





To date some 15 million units of the Clio have been sold since it was launched in 1990 and it has become Groupe Renault’s best-selling model worldwide. Clio represents the French population's favourite car more than any other model and has risen to the top of the B segment in Europe since 2013.





The All-New Clio is central to the strategy aimed at strengthening synergies in the Alliance. This strategy notably hinges on the development of shared technologies and the use of new platforms, such as the CMF-B platform that the All-New Clio is the first to be built on and its new electrical and electronic architecture. The platform can thus integrate the latest technologies.





The All-New Clio is available in several new body colours including Valencia Orange and Celadon Blue. Embodying the All-New Clio’s vitality, the new Valencia Orange tone offers unprecedented depth and radiance thanks to a specific coloured varnish treatment making its first appearance in the automotive industry. In all, the All-New Clio is available in 10 body colours and with three exterior customisation packs (in red, orange and black).





The headlights on the All-New Clio, now 100 per cent LED from the entry version, are equipped with the C-Shape light signature that characterises Renault models. They lend the All-New Clio a more expressive look, underscored by the diamond motif topping the light and adding extra elegance.





The cabin takes on a new dimension in perceived quality with high-end materials, a soft coating on the dashboard, door panels and central console surround. A key component of the Smart Cockpit, the 9.3-inch multimedia screen (twice as large as the 7-inch version) is the biggest ever on a Renault model. The vertical and subtly curved tablet, inspired by that on Espace, visually enlarges the dashboard, lends the cabin a more contemporary feel and improves screen visibility. Turned towards the driver, the screen, with its new EASY LINK connected system, comprises all the multimedia, navigation and infotainment features as well as the MULTI-SENSE settings.





New Clio is equipped with a digital screen replacing the traditional analogue display. The technology has been adopted directly from higher-end segments. Measuring 7 to 10 inches, the TFT screen can be used to customise the driving experience in a highly intuitive manner. The 10-inch version will include GPS navigation in the display. With its two, 9.3-inch and 10-inch screens, the All-New Clio boasts the largest screens in its category.





The seats on the new Clio are generally seen in higher-end models. They provide better support through a longer seat base and a more enveloping shape. Their semi-soft shell significantly improves knee space for rear passengers when their new, thinner comma-shaped headrests improve rear visibility.





The boot architecture has been optimised to make its shape as cubic as possible. The premium BOSE audio system has been fully integrated and therefore does not encroach on boot volume, which has been increased to 391 litres (plus 26 litres of interior storage space), making it the largest in the segment.

















Tags: new renault clio, renault clio, renault clio 2019, new generation clio, renault clio details

