2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickups and Chassis Cab trucks available
22 February 2019 04:04:23
US pick-up lovers get the green light for buying the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and Chassis Cab trucks. The US manufacturer announced the starting price for the Heavy Duty Pickup truck, which will start at $33,395, plus $1,695 destination fee.
The new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty is available in a wide range of offerings, from the well-equipped Ram 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4x2’s $33,395 to the technology-leading Ram 3500 Limited Mega Cab 4x4 with 12-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen at $67,050.
Pricing of all models reflects the standard 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission. The optional 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission is $9,100, while the optional 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque Cummins High Output (3500 only), mated to the Aisin 6-speed transmission, is $11,795.
The new Ram Heavy Duty made its worldwide debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. It has the highest towing at 35,100 lbs. and highest payload at 7,680 lbs.
The new 2019 Ram 3500, 45000 and 5500 Chassis Cab commercial trucks also recently made their debut at the Chicago Auto Show earlier this month. The Chassis Cab lineup will have a starting MSRP of $34,750,
