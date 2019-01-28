2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition introduced

In America, even the toughest cars and pickup trucks have to offer a luxurious experience. Having this on mind, RAM unveiled the new 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Edition luxury pickup truck.





The Ram Laramie Longhorn is the world’s benchmark for upscale pickup trucks, earning the title Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) three years in a row. And that's because the Ram Laramie Longhorn’s wood, metal and leather elements are all authentic.

Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn models are distinguished externally by a chrome-slat grille and header surrounding the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps (power optional) come standard as do wheel flares. Two-tone color options include correlating RV Match Walnut Brown bumpers, flares and lower panels. New 20-inch wheels are offered with a variety of finishes. The large belt-buckle badging continues to adorn the side of the Laramie Longhorn trim.





Ram Laramie Longhorn’s interior trim has a segment-exclusive hand-wrapped, 100 percent full-grain leather-wrapped dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests in Southwestern style. Throughout the cabin, a new alligator skin-embossed surface covers the center console, instrument panel, seats and door-panel inserts. Other unique details, such as satin warm-chrome accents with a brushed-nickel metal badge flush with the console lid and new burned-in “Longhorn” branding mark on upper glove box, give the Laramie Longhorn a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance. Real barn-wood accents are found throughout the cabin.





Wood tandem doors on the center console reflect the heightened attention to detail and provide closed storage. At night, the cabin is accentuated with ambient lighting to create a luxurious and soothing atmosphere for passengers.





Laramie Longhorn interior colors include Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan full-leather seats with contrast piping. Heated full-leather rear seats are standard on Laramie Longhorn.













