2019 Ram 1500 Warlock introduced
22 February 2019 04:20:31
RAM continues to offer special edition of its 1500 pick-up truck in order to keep the interest raised in America. The newest addition to the range is called 1019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock. The Warlock pays homage to the original Warlock pickups of the 1970s and offers buyers a well-equipped, factory-customized truck with unique style, capability and value.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock features a black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, front and rear powder coated bumpers, 1-in. factory lift, black wheel flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps with dark bezels, LED rear tail lamps, black badging, tow hooks, unique hood decals, heavy duty rear shocks and an optional Sport hood. Warlock decals on the bedsides round out the package.
Standard on the Warlock package is Diesel Grey cloth seating, ParkSense rear park assist and Ram 1500 Classic's Luxury Group that includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, 7-inch cluster display, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors. Customers can also add heated bench or bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.
The Warlock is available with either with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (305 horsepower /269 lb.-ft. of torque) or the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine (395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque), both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, 4x2 or 4x4, Quad Cab or Crew Cab (5-ft. 7-in. bed only) configurations.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale late first quarter of 2019. Warlock pricing starts at $35,345.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary

When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020

Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US

Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions

The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated

Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn

We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
