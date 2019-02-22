2019 Ram 1500 Warlock introduced

RAM continues to offer special edition of its 1500 pick-up truck in order to keep the interest raised in America. The newest addition to the range is called 1019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock. The Warlock pays homage to the original Warlock pickups of the 1970s and offers buyers a well-equipped, factory-customized truck with unique style, capability and value.





The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock features a black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, front and rear powder coated bumpers, 1-in. factory lift, black wheel flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps with dark bezels, LED rear tail lamps, black badging, tow hooks, unique hood decals, heavy duty rear shocks and an optional Sport hood. Warlock decals on the bedsides round out the package.

Standard on the Warlock package is Diesel Grey cloth seating, ParkSense rear park assist and Ram 1500 Classic's Luxury Group that includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, 7-inch cluster display, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors. Customers can also add heated bench or bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.





The Warlock is available with either with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (305 horsepower /269 lb.-ft. of torque) or the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine (395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque), both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, 4x2 or 4x4, Quad Cab or Crew Cab (5-ft. 7-in. bed only) configurations.





The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale late first quarter of 2019. Warlock pricing starts at $35,345.









Tags: ram, ram1500, ram 1500 warlock, ram 1500 special edition, 2019 ram 1500

Posted in Ram, New Vehicles