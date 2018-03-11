2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced
Recently introduced during the NAIAS Detroit Auto Show, the new 2019 Ram 1500 is now available to order in the US. The pick-up truck will have a a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $31,695 plus $1,645 destination fee. The announcement comes as the 2019 Ram 1500 is being shipped to dealers.
The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is available in a wide range of offerings, from the well-equipped Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2’s $31,695 to the technology-leading Limited Crew Cab 4x4 V-8 with standard 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen at $57,390 plus destination.
Tradesman, Big Horn and Rebel pricing reflects the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque mild hybrid powertrain (late availability). The optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 8-speed automatic transmission is $1,195, while the eTorque-equipped HEMI is $1,995 (late availability).
Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited pricing reflects the standard 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, while eTorque-equipped HEMI is an additional $800 (late availability).
The all-new Ram 1500 also will deliver significant gains in fuel efficiency with the all-new eTorque system on second-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engines – the widest use of mild hybrid technology in the industry.
