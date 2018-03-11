Home » News » Ram » 2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

11 March 2018 06:51:26

Recently introduced during the NAIAS Detroit Auto Show, the new 2019 Ram 1500 is now available to order in the US. The pick-up truck will have a a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $31,695 plus $1,645 destination fee. The announcement comes as the 2019 Ram 1500 is being shipped to dealers.

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is available in a wide range of offerings, from the well-equipped Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2’s $31,695 to the technology-leading Limited Crew Cab 4x4 V-8 with standard 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen at $57,390 plus destination.
 
Tradesman, Big Horn and Rebel pricing reflects the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque mild hybrid powertrain (late availability). The optional 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with 8-speed automatic transmission is $1,195, while the eTorque-equipped HEMI is $1,995 (late availability).
2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced
2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced Photos
 
Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited pricing reflects the standard 5.7-liter HEMI V-8, while eTorque-equipped HEMI is an additional $800 (late availability).

The all-new Ram 1500 also will deliver significant gains in fuel efficiency with the all-new eTorque system on second-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engines – the widest use of mild hybrid technology in the industry.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Ram, New Vehicles

2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • 2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

    BMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept goes official

  2. Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro launched in Geneva

    Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro launched in Geneva

  3. McLaren Senna GTR unveiled as a track-only concept

    McLaren Senna GTR unveiled as a track-only concept

  4.  
  5. Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners

    Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners

  6. Range Rover SV Coupe, luxury SUV reinvented

    Range Rover SV Coupe, luxury SUV reinvented

  7. 2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

    2019 Ram 1500 US pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2006 a.d. Tramontana V12

    Engine: V12, Power: 536.9 kw / 720 bhp, Torque: 825 nm / 608.5 ft lbs

  2. 2004 Dodge RAM SRT-10

    Engine: All Aluminum, 90 Degree V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 711.8 nm / 525 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm

  3. 1948 Ferrari 166 MM Zagato Panoramica

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 158.63 nm / 117 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1955 Ferrari 410 Superamerica

    Engine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  5. 1957 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Scaglietti Coupe

    Engine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 360 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 rangeVolvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...

Concept Cars

Aston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision ConceptAston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision Concept
We all know Aston Martin as the producer of one of the most exclusive supercars, with powerful engines and sporty looks. But Aston martin wants to be ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in GenevaHyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...

Various News

Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance RatesFactors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...

Motorsports

This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track carThis is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...

Videos

Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
Copyright CarSession.com