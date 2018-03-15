2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman edition revealed
15 March 2018 18:42:26
Just after it introduced the new generation model, Ram is following up with a special edition for its Ram 1500. It is called 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman and is aimed at one of the largest traditional pickup customer categories — vocational use.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman is available in two cab styles and two bed lengths: Quad Cab with 6 ft., 4 in. bed, Crew Cab short bed (5 ft., 7 in.) or Crew Cab with optional 6 ft., 4 inch bed.
Powertrain offerings include standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with eTorque mild hybrid system, optional 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 or optional 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque. The model is available in 4x2 or 4x4.
Properly equipped Tradesman models provide work truck capability towing up to 12,750 pounds and offer up to 2,300 pounds of payload in a four-door quad cab configuration. All 2019 Ram 1500 models are equipped with the largest front brakes in the segment at 14.9 inches.
The Ram 1500 features a segment-exclusive multi-link rear coil suspension that provides best-in-class ride and handling qualities. A coil-spring setup centralizes and absorbs bumps and impacts, while reducing the amount of friction in the spring system. This setup also weighs 40 pounds less than a leaf-spring configuration.
Also available is Ram’s exclusive four corner air suspension system to balance any load.
Standard interior features include Uconnect 5.0 with five-inch screen and hands-free calling, one-year of SiriusXM Radio, a 12-volt auxiliary power outlet, three USB ports, one auxiliary port and automatic headlamps. Buyers can choose vinyl or cloth 40/20/40 split bench seats with six-passenger capability, featuring shoulder and lap belts on all six seats. Interior colors include Black/Diesel Gray with either standard vinyl or carpeted flooring.
Ram 1500 Tradesman pricing starts at $31,695, not including $1,645 destination charge.
