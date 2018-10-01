2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched
1 October 2018 17:16:11
|Tweet
Because it has many clients who love to go off-road but also to enjoy luxury at the highest level, Ram tried to combine these two attributes. The new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 brings new technology and premium appointments to one-of-a-kind off-road design.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 special edition offers Ram’s Uconnect 4C with 12-inch screen and navigation. The fourth-generation Uconnect system includes enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integrations. The 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display offers split-screen capability and tailor-made graphics. Next-generation in-car audio entertainment debuts with industry-exclusive SiriusXM with 360L, on-demand content and a personalized listening experience.
Rebel 12 special edition also features leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats and unique metal speaker grilles trimmed in the Rebel’s signature Radar Red anodized finish. Owners will appreciate the finest audio system ever available in a pickup — Harman Kardon with 19 premium speakers, 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer and active noise cancellation.
Rebel 12 is an available package on all Rebel cab, color and powertrain configurations. Equipped with a factory lift, locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features, the Ram 1500 Rebel appeals to the truck owner looking for a less-beaten path.
Packed with premium materials and technology at a great value, the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 starts at $46,990, not including $1,695 destination. Rebel 12 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 a.d. Tramontana V12Engine: V12, Power: 536.9 kw / 720 bhp, Torque: 825 nm / 608.5 ft lbs
2004 Dodge RAM SRT-10Engine: All Aluminum, 90 Degree V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 711.8 nm / 525 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1948 Ferrari 166 MM Zagato PanoramicaEngine: Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 158.63 nm / 117 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1955 Ferrari 410 SuperamericaEngine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1957 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Scaglietti CoupeEngine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 360 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Custom Cars
Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announced
Until we see the new BMW M5, set to become the fastest BMW ever built, UK customers who are tired of waiting its launch or simply want something different ...
Until we see the new BMW M5, set to become the fastest BMW ever built, UK customers who are tired of waiting its launch or simply want something different ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...