Home » News » Ram » 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched

2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched

1 October 2018 17:16:11

Because it has many clients who love to go off-road but also to enjoy luxury at the highest level, Ram tried to combine these two attributes. The new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 brings new technology and premium appointments to one-of-a-kind off-road design.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 special edition offers Ram’s Uconnect 4C with 12-inch screen and navigation. The fourth-generation Uconnect system includes enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integrations. The 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display offers split-screen capability and tailor-made graphics. Next-generation in-car audio entertainment debuts with industry-exclusive SiriusXM with 360L, on-demand content and a personalized listening experience.

Rebel 12 special edition also features leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats and unique metal speaker grilles trimmed in the Rebel’s signature Radar Red anodized finish. Owners will appreciate the finest audio system ever available in a pickup — Harman Kardon with 19 premium speakers, 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer and active noise cancellation.
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched
2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched Photos

Rebel 12 is an available package on all Rebel cab, color and powertrain configurations. Equipped with a factory lift, locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features, the Ram 1500 Rebel appeals to the truck owner looking for a less-beaten path.
 
Packed with premium materials and technology at a great value, the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 starts at $46,990, not including $1,695 destination. Rebel 12 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Ram, New Vehicles

2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched Photos (1 photos)
  • 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition launched

    Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition launched

  2. 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched

    2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched

  3. Toyota Tundra SX package available

    Toyota Tundra SX package available

  4.  
  5. Toyota Tacoma SX grade announced

    Toyota Tacoma SX grade announced

  6. BMW Cockpit technology gets detailed

    BMW Cockpit technology gets detailed

  7. Jaguar XJ celebrates 50 years since launch

    Jaguar XJ celebrates 50 years since launch

Related Specs

  1. 2006 a.d. Tramontana V12

    Engine: V12, Power: 536.9 kw / 720 bhp, Torque: 825 nm / 608.5 ft lbs

  2. 2004 Dodge RAM SRT-10

    Engine: All Aluminum, 90 Degree V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 711.8 nm / 525 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm

  3. 1948 Ferrari 166 MM Zagato Panoramica

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy 60 Degree V12, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 158.63 nm / 117 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  4. 1955 Ferrari 410 Superamerica

    Engine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  5. 1957 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Scaglietti Coupe

    Engine: Type 126 Lampredi V12, Power: 253.5 kw / 360 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiledNissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...

Custom Cars

Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announcedAlpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announced
Until we see the new BMW M5, set to become the fastest BMW ever built, UK customers who are tired of waiting its launch or simply want something different ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...

Various News

Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United StatesTesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

This is the first ride of the new Trump limousineThis is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
Copyright CarSession.com