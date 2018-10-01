2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 version launched

Because it has many clients who love to go off-road but also to enjoy luxury at the highest level, Ram tried to combine these two attributes. The new 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 brings new technology and premium appointments to one-of-a-kind off-road design.





The 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 special edition offers Ram’s Uconnect 4C with 12-inch screen and navigation. The fourth-generation Uconnect system includes enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integrations. The 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display offers split-screen capability and tailor-made graphics. Next-generation in-car audio entertainment debuts with industry-exclusive SiriusXM with 360L, on-demand content and a personalized listening experience.





Rebel 12 special edition also features leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats and unique metal speaker grilles trimmed in the Rebel’s signature Radar Red anodized finish. Owners will appreciate the finest audio system ever available in a pickup — Harman Kardon with 19 premium speakers, 900-watt surround-sound amplifier, 10-inch subwoofer and active noise cancellation.





Rebel 12 is an available package on all Rebel cab, color and powertrain configurations. Equipped with a factory lift, locking rear differential, 33-inch tires, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, tow hooks and other off-road-ready features, the Ram 1500 Rebel appeals to the truck owner looking for a less-beaten path.

Packed with premium materials and technology at a great value, the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel 12 starts at $46,990, not including $1,695 destination. Rebel 12 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.













Tags: 2019 ram 1500 rebel 12, ram, ram 1500, 2019 ram 1500, ram 1500 rebel 12, rebel 12

