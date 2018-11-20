2019 Ram 1500 North Edition is ready for winter
20 November 2018 17:45:07
One of the oldest pick-up brands in the US is getting ready for winter. Ram readies drivers with the new 2019 Ram 1500 North — a special-edition truck with content and features geared toward truck owners who need more capability and warmth on their frozen drive.
Based on the Big Horn model, the Ram 1500 North is available in Crew Cab 4x4, short bed or long bed cab body styles with the eTorque 3.6-liter Pentastar or 5.7-liter HEMI V-8.
Standard features on the Ram 1500 North include:
- Three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) severe snow service-rated on/off-road Falken LT tires
- 4x4 transfer case with 4x4 Auto, 4x4 High and 4x4 Low settings
- One-inch factory lift
- Electric-locking rear axle
- Tow hooks
- Engine block heater
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Remote start
- Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather
- Mopar all-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow
- 12-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
- Heated, folding mirrors
- Front and rear Park Sense audible/visual warning system
- Body-color bumpers, grille, mirrors, door handles and rear fender “4x4” decal
The Ram 1500 North is available at dealers now. Base Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price is $45,890
