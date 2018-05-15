2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby edition launched

Ram is looking to increase its awareness in the US by partnering some long tradition horse races. Ram Truck is bringing its own brand of horsepower to the 144th Kentucky Derby.





The brand will showcase its special 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Kentucky Derby Edition truck.





The all-new Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition, created to commemorate the brand’s ninth year as “Official Truck of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby,” will be available for race fans to check out at multiple locations throughout the Churchill Downs grounds.





It is fittingly based on the brand’s top Limited trim and features new “Limited Edition” body-color look and distinctive “Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses” bed graphics.





“With the introduction of the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition, Ram celebrates the tireless work ethic of those who make it to the starting gate at the Derby and recognizes that there can be no compromises when it comes to winning the race,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand – FCA. “The all-new Ram 1500 is symbolic of all of those qualities, as we introduce what we feel is the best truck in the market – the strongest, most capable, most technologically advanced and most luxurious Ram truck ever.”





Five additional exterior colors are also available for Kentucky Derby Edition buyers to choose from: Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel or Patriot Blue. The Ram Kentucky Derby Edition is available in 4x2 or 4x4 Crew Cab configurations, with a 5 ft.-7 in. bed length.





Production of the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is limited to 2,000 units and is on sale now. Base price is $55,680 plus $1,645 destination charge.













