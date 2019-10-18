2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand Package introduced
18 October 2019 16:40:17
Ram is trying to increase the appeal of its current 1500 model with a new version, called Classic Warlock. On top of that, you can also order a Mojave Sand package.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Warlock is also offered with either with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The Warlock is available in 4x2 or 4x4 and Quad Cab or Crew Cab configurations.
The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is also available in Blue Streak, Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Diamond Black, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Mojave Sand edition goes on sale late third quarter and starts at $35,345.
In 1976, the first production Dodge Warlock was introduced following the public's positive response to a pickup originally designed as an auto show concept vehicle. The Warlock was a factory-personalized pickup that could "play as hard as it works," according to the period literature, complete with bucket seats, "fancy wheels, fat tires," chrome-plated running boards, real oak sideboards and special gold accent stripes inside and out. Production ran until 1979.
