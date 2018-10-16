2019 Porsche Panamera GT and Panamera Sport Turismo GTS unveiled
16 October 2018 17:05:21
Porsche is expanding the Panamera range with the introduction of new GTS version, available both on the conventional body style and on the Sport Turismo.
The new Porsche Panamera GTS and Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo models add new breadth to the lineup for customers seeking a sportier driving experience positioned between the Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo variants.
A four-liter twin-turbo V8 engine generates peak output of 453 horsepower from 6,000 to 6,500 RPM and peak torque of 457 lb.-ft. from 1,800 to 4,500 RPM. As compared to the previous Panamera GTS with a naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8, the current engine offers an increase of 13 horsepower and an additional 73 lb.-ft. of torque.
The engine, which sends power to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission via the standard Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system, allows both the Porsche Panamera GTS and Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo models to accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.9 seconds. The former reaches a top track speed of 181 mph, or 179 mph for the latter.
As is typical with any Porsche "GTS" model, the standard equipment list and chassis setup are oriented with enthusiastic driving in mind. The chassis now sits 0.39 inches (10 millimeters) lower than other Panamera models. The Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) dampers, which are included as part of the standard Air Suspension, are recalibrated for these models. Large brakes (390 millimeters in diameter at the front, 365 millimeters in diameter at the rear) provide exceptional stopping power.
The GTS models offer all the same innovations as the second-generation Panamera range. These include the digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit, optional assist systems such as Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control, and optional rear axle steering. The GTS also offers a highlight that is new to the entire Panamera range - the head-up display. The display can be configured by the driver and projects relevant information directly into their direct line of sight in color.
The new Panamera GTS models are available to order now. In the United States, the Panamera GTS carries a starting price of $128,300; the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo is available with a starting price of $134,500. Both prices exclude $1,050 for delivery, processing and handling and are expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2019.
