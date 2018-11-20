2019 Porsche Macan priced in the US
20 November 2018 15:36:07
Porsche has published the price list for the 2019 Macan facelift. The German SUV will be available in the US starting next summer and it will have a starting price of 49,900 USD, plus an $1,050 for delivery – versus the current model's base cost of $47,800.
The entry-level version of the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift will come with the 2.0 liter turbo engine which now is available in Europe. For now, this is the only unit that can be ordered.
The unit deliver 248 horsepower and 370 Nm peak of torque. The only transmission option is a seven-speed gearbox with dual-clutch technology. According to the German car manufacturer, the car can run from not to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds. If you are going for the Sport Chrono package, the time will drop by 0.2 seconds.
