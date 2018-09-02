2019 Porsche Macan facelift production started in Leipzig factory

Macan is a cash cow for Porsche and the refreshed Macan facelift has come with some interesting modifications. Also, China has become the largest market for Porsche and in order to please those people, the German car manufacturer has decided to first put on sale the Macan facelift in the Asian country.





Porsche announced it has started the production of Macan facelift at the assembly line at the factory in Leipzig, Germany. The 2019 Porsche Macan facelift has some exterior subtile tweaks wich in our oppinion makes the car looks more sharper and more interesting.





The car will first be available only with Petrol units and according to our sources, the SUV will not get a diesel unit. Later, the Macan will be offered in a hybrid form. But until than, we'll have to wait and see when the new Macan will be available in US or in Europe.

Tags: 2019 macan, 2019 porsche macan, porsche, porsche macan

