2019 Porsche Macan facelift production started in Leipzig factory
2 September 2018 06:13:22
Macan is a cash cow for Porsche and the refreshed Macan facelift has come with some interesting modifications. Also, China has become the largest market for Porsche and in order to please those people, the German car manufacturer has decided to first put on sale the Macan facelift in the Asian country.
Porsche announced it has started the production of Macan facelift at the assembly line at the factory in Leipzig, Germany. The 2019 Porsche Macan facelift has some exterior subtile tweaks wich in our oppinion makes the car looks more sharper and more interesting.
The car will first be available only with Petrol units and according to our sources, the SUV will not get a diesel unit. Later, the Macan will be offered in a hybrid form. But until than, we'll have to wait and see when the new Macan will be available in US or in Europe.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an ...
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
