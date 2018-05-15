2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid details announced
15 May 2018 18:24:50
|Tweet
While everyone awaits the first diesel on the new generation Cayenne, Porsche is offering its European clients an alternative: the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, preceding Cayenne S E-Hybrid it replaces.
Those advantages include more power, quicker acceleration, a faster top speed, and increased electric-only range. The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid uses the same three-liter mono-turbo V6 as the Cayenne, but significantly increases total horsepower and torque by integrating an electric motor.
The latest Porsche plug-in hybrid includes the third new hybrid powertrain from Porsche since 2017. It combines a three-liter mono-turbo V6 engine with 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque with an electric motor that creates 134 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The result is a total system output of 455 horsepower from 5,250 to 6,400 RPM and 516 lb-ft of torque from 1,000 to 3,750 RPM. Acceleration from zero to 60 MPH happens in 4.7 seconds (-0.7 seconds vs. Cayenne S E-Hybrid) on to a ¼ mile time of 13.3 seconds (-0.9 seconds vs. Cayenne S E-Hybrid) and a top track speed of 157 MPH (+6 MPH vs. Cayenne S E-Hybrid).
Porsche completely re-engineered the hybrid powertrain componentry at work in the Cayenne E-Hybrid as compared to the Cayenne S E-Hybrid of the previous generation. The hybrid module, which is positioned between the engine and eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission, consists of an electric motor and a separating clutch. In contrast to the previous electro-hydraulic system with a spindle actuator, the separating clutch is operated electromechanically for quicker reaction times. The new Tiptronic S transmission, which was developed for the third-generation Cayenne range, offers significantly faster, smoother, and more comfortable shifts. This also leads to a reduced interruption of tractive force while changing gears. As with other Cayenne models, the top track speed is reached in sixth gear, leaving the remaining two gears intentionally long for efficient cruising.
The Sport Chrono Package, including a mode switch integrated into the steering wheel, forms part of the standard equipment on the Cayenne E-Hybrid. The mode switch and the Porsche Communication Management system are used to select the various driving modes. These include the familiar “Sport” and “Sport Plus” modes from the other Cayenne models equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, while the Cayenne E-Hybrid also adds four hybrid-specific modes: “E-Power”, “Hybrid Auto”, “E-Hold” and “E-Charge”.
Power is stored in a 14.1 kWh battery pack housed in the rear of the chassis beneath the load floor. While running on electricity alone, the Cayenne E-Hybrid can travel up to 83 miles per hour and up to 44 kilometers (NEDC). EPA fuel economy figures and electric range are unannounced at this time.
Battery capacity of the Cayenne E-Hybrid increases by roughly 30 percent to 14.1 kWh when compared to the preceding model. The liquid-cooled battery consists of eight modules with 13 prismatic lithium ion cells each. The packaging size of this battery pack is the same as the battery used in the previous Cayenne S E-Hybrid, but it has improved energy density.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version
Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV
Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours
-
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now produced in Hungary
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Related Specs
1900 Lohner-Porsche HybridEngine: Rear Single Cylinder, Twin Front Inwheel Electric, Power: 10.4 kw / 14 bhpN/A
1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2Engine: Flat 4, Power: 113.3 kw / 151.9 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 177.6 nm / 131.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GTEngine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1964 Porsche 356C Carrera 2Engine: Flat 4, Power: 65.6 kw / 88.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 122.0 nm / 90.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1969 Porsche 908/2 SpyderEngine: Boxer-8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...