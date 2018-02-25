Home » News » Porsche » 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS launched in the US

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS launched in the US

25 February 2018 14:26:37

We know all Porsche cars anre fast and drive fantastic. But there are some Porsche's that really blow your mind. And the 911 GT3 RS is just one of them. The Porsche motorsport department is presenting Weissach's latest treat at the Geneva Motor Show.

Based on the 911 GT3, the RS has been refined even further, combining the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever fitted to a road-legal 911 with a suspension that features recalibrated rear axle steering tuned for maximum dynamics and precision. 

Aerodynamics and lightweight construction have determined the design of the wide, weight-optimized body with its classic fixed rear wing. Like on the 2018 911 GT3, the front and rear fascia are made of lightweight polyurethane. Additionally, the front trunk lid and fenders on the 911 GT3 RS are made of carbon fiber and the roof consists of magnesium. The result: The 2019 911 GT3 RS produces more than twice as much downforce as the regular 911 GT3 at 124 mph. 
The race-inspired appearance continues in the interior: Full Bucket Seats with carbon fiber reinforced backrests provide a high degree of lateral support to suit the vehicle's exceptional level of lateral grip. Lightweight glass for the rear window and rear side windows, lightweight door panels with door opening loops, reduced sound insulation, and the omission of rear seats are a dedication to saving weight. The Alcantara steering wheel measuring 360 mm in diameter features a yellow 12 o'clock center marker.

The four-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six engine from Porsche in the new 911 GT3 RS pushes the sports car to new limits: It delivers 20 horsepower more than the engine in the 2016 911 GT3 RS and the current 911 GT3. Capable of up to 9,000 rpm like the regular 911 GT3, the thoroughbred engine takes in ram air through openings in the rear quarter panels, and it is closely related to the unit used in current Porsche 911 race cars. It has 520 horsepower and 346 lb.-ft. of torque.

The new 2019 911 GT3 RS is available to order now and is expected to reach U.S. dealers in fall 2018. The MSRP is $187,500, not including available options or the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee. The Weissach Package is available for $18,000. The magnesium wheels can be ordered for an additional $13,000 in conjunction with the Weissach Package and will be available at a later date. 


