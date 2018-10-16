2019 Nissan Titan and Titan XD US pricing

Nissan is very dedicated to its US pick-up segment, represented by the popular Titan. The 2019 version of the Titan is now available in the US and pricing is announced.





For 2019, Nissan again offers a full range of rugged TITAN half-ton pickups, including Single Cab, King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations, 4x2 and 4x4 drive, and a choice of up to five grade levels. Every TITAN half-ton is powered by a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance V8 gasoline engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.





Pricing starts at $30,390 for the TITAN S Single Cab 4x2, $32,670 for the TITAN XD S Single Cab 4x2 Gas and $38,270 for the TITAN XD S Single Cab 4x2 Diesel.





For the 2019 model year, TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab and King Cab models add the "emotion of a live performance" created by the new, segment-exclusive Fender Premium Audio System. The system's 485-watt, 9-channel amplifier with Panasonic's proprietary Acoustic Motion Control.





The system is standard on TITAN Crew Cab SL, SL Midnight Edition and Platinum Reserve models and optional on Crew Cab and King Cab PRO-4X models. For TITAN XD, the Fender system is standard on TITAN XD Crew Cab SL and Platinum grade levels and optional on TITAN XD PRO-4X Crew Cab and King Cab models.





All models also receive a new 7.0-inch touchscreen audio/IT display with NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An additional USB media port (two total) is also included, while a pair of illuminated USB-A charge ports is added to PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve grades.





TITAN also receives a new body-color outer grille with gloss metallic black inner treatment for the SV grade (replaces the previous chrome grille treatment) – along with two new exterior paint colors: Midnight Pine Metallic and Moab Sunset Metallic.





TITAN XD models equipped with the 5.0L Cummins diesel have a maximum payload of 2,490 pounds (when properly equipped) and a maximum towing rating of 12,710 pounds (when properly equipped).





Equipped with the 5.6L Endurance gasoline V8, maximum payload is rated at 2,990 pounds (when properly equipped) and a maximum towing rating of 11,680 pounds (when properly equipped).









