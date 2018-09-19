2019 Nissan Rogue US pricing announced

It is the most popular SUV across the world so is constantly updated to keept its strong position. The 2019 version of the Nissan Rogue offers expanded technology.





The new Special Edition Package (S grade) featuring 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated driver's and front passenger seat, chrome exterior and interior door handles and roof rails.





There is also the new Premium Package (SV grade) with 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, ProPILOT Assist2 and electronic parking brake. Expanded technology and availability, includes standard Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and High Beam Assist (HBA) across all grade levels.





Rear Automatic Braking (RAB) and Rear Sonar System are added as standard on SV and SL grades.





Innovative Rear Door Alert (RDA) is added to all grade levels and ProPILOT Assist and 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels now come standard on SL grade (previously available as part of the SL Premium Package).

















