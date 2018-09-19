2019 Nissan Rogue US pricing announced
19 September 2018 18:09:52
|Tweet
It is the most popular SUV across the world so is constantly updated to keept its strong position. The 2019 version of the Nissan Rogue offers expanded technology.
The new Special Edition Package (S grade) featuring 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated exterior mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated driver's and front passenger seat, chrome exterior and interior door handles and roof rails.
There is also the new Premium Package (SV grade) with 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, ProPILOT Assist2 and electronic parking brake. Expanded technology and availability, includes standard Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection and High Beam Assist (HBA) across all grade levels.
Rear Automatic Braking (RAB) and Rear Sonar System are added as standard on SV and SL grades.
Innovative Rear Door Alert (RDA) is added to all grade levels and ProPILOT Assist and 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels now come standard on SL grade (previously available as part of the SL Premium Package).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Volkswagen Transporter sets van record time on Nurburgring
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
We are used to see fast cars or at least hot hatches setting Nurburgring record. This time, is a different kind of car. A Volkswagen Transporter has set ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...