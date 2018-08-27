2019 Nissan NV200 US pricing announced

Nissan tries to keep its presence updated in the US even in the utility segment. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled the US pricing of the revised 2019 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo van.





The NV200 Compact Cargo is offered in two grades, S and SV, along with a number of option packages. Every NV200 Compact Cargo offers basic limited warranty coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The powertrain limited warranty is also 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.





Powering the front-wheel drive Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a 131-horsepower 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine matched with an updated, next-gen Xtronic transmission. Fuel economy is rated at 24 mpg city, along with 26 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.





Available technology includes Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor and Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant.





It has interior cargo space that boasts 122 cubic feet and is capable of fitting a 40 x 48-inch pallet sideways with access by convenient 40/60-split rear doors or sliding doors on each side. In addition, integrated mounting points are included to allow for third party upfitting of racks and bins.





The Us prices for the NV200 S is $22,200 USD, while the NV200 SV is $1000 more.









