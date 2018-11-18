Along the NV Cargo, Nissan also unveiled the passenger version of the utility vehicle. The 2019 version of the NV Passenger Van is more focused inside – offering a balance between functionality and comfort.





The heart of the NV Passenger design is its outstanding seating flexibility – featuring 12- person seating capacity with up to 324 possible seat configurations. The large, comfortable 1st row seats include integrated inboard and outboard wear patches for durability, while the split 2nd and 3rd row seats are completely removable and repositionable.





The 50/50-split 4th row seat can be partially or completely removed as needed. Leather-appointed seats are available for all four rows, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 8-way power driver's seat with manual lumbar support and front driver and passenger's heated seats.





The 2019 4-row/12-passenger Nissan NV3500 HD Passenger Van features roof-mounted curtain supplemental air bags with rollover sensors for side-impact and rollover head protection for all outboard passengers, and standard headrests and integrated seat belts for all rear seating positions.





The NV 3500 Passenger S (with 4.0-liter V6) has a starting price of $35,6601.









Tags: nissan, nissan nv passenger, nissan nv3500 passenger, 2019 nissan nv passenger van

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles