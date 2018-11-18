2019 Nissan NV Cargo US pricing announced

Nissan is updating the NV Cargo range in the US in order to keep being competitive in the segment. The NV Cargo has a starting price of $29,3401 (NV 1500 Cargo Standard Roof S with 4.0- liter V6). The NV Cargo is the only available High Roof model with rugged body-on-frame construction in the segment.





The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo Van provides exceptional utility thanks to a long, wide cargo floor, square-top wheelwell housings and nearly vertical sidewalls – room to fit two 40x48- inch pallets, 10-foot piping or 4x8-foot drywall sheets. Along with maximizing cargo space, the sidewalls accommodate aftermarket storage systems without excessive modification.





The Nissan NV Cargo provides rugged body-on-frame construction across the entire lineup, including with a High Roof, which provides most users the ability to walk, stand and work in the cargo area.





The 2019 Nissan NV Cargo is available in three models: NV1500, NV2500 HD and NV3500 HD, and in two roof configurations – Standard Roof and High Roof. Powering the rear-wheel drive Nissan NV Cargo is a choice of two powerful yet fuel-efficient engines – a 4.0-liter V6 and 5.6-liter V8.





Available technology includes NissanConnect® with Navigation and Mobile Apps. The system features a 5.8-inch color touch screen display, Nissan Voice Recognition for audio and navigation, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately).

















Tags: 2019 nissan nv cargo us pricing, nissan, nissan nv cargo, 2019 nissan nv cargo, nissan nv cargo us

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles