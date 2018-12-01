2019 Nissan Maxima and 2019 Murano available in US

Nissan used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to show us the refreshed line of Murano and maxima, two of its models built in America. The 2019 Maxima sedan and 2019 Murano crossover are set to go on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide in December.





The new 2019 Maxima features an aggressive, updated exterior appearance with a more voluminous front grille with a deeper V-motion flow that carries into the hood and down the body to the redesigned rear tail lamps and rear fascia with integrated quad-tip exhaust finishers. The precision crafted interior offers updated trim finishers and materials, along with available diamond-quilted Rakuda Tan semi-aniline leather appointments.





When it comes to the big SUV, third-generation Murano crossover's exterior add a more pronounced front V-motion grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, new LED fog lights, new 18-inch and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs and three fresh new exterior colors.





Murano interior enhancements are led by new semi-aniline leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts and contrasting micro-piping trim. Other changes include three new interior trim finishers and the addition of Nissan's innovative Rear Door Alert and available Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Lane Intervention.





Both the Maxima and Murano offer the availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies designed to help provide 360 degrees of active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.





Tags: 2019 nissan murano, 2019 nissan maxima, new murano, new maxima, 2019 nissan models, nissan us models, nissan us

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles