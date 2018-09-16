2019 Nissan Leaf US pricing announced

When the first generation of the Nissan Leaf was launched, US received the Japanese electric cars very well. So Nissan decided to offer close attention to its US customers. No wonder we now have an updated Leaf available in the US.





The 2019 Nissan LEAF features a starting price of $29,990 for the LEAF S – with pricing for all three trim levels unchanged from 2018. The Nissan LEAF is the best-selling electric vehicle in the world with more than 348,000 global sales and over 123,000 U.S. sales since its 2010 debut.





The 2019 LEAF features a 150-mile driving range3, attractive exterior design, roomy high- tech interior and advanced technologies including ProPILOT Assist and e-Pedal.





For 2019, Nissan LEAF adds standard Rear Door Alert (RDA). A longer-range version will be available in the future.





Available technology and convenience features include standard e-Pedal, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), automatic on/off headlights, Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, Streaming Audio via Bluetooth, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (SiriusXM subscription required, sold separately), Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant, Automatic Temperature Control with HVAC timer (7.0-inch information display) and 60/40 split fold-down rear seat.













