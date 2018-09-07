2019 Nissan Juke updated in UK

The Juke is the first of its kind and the pioneer of the small SUV segment. He is also one of the oldest models on the market and urgently needs a refresh. Until we see the new generation, Nissan is updating the Juke on the UK market.





On the outside, there is a striking new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.





To new 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, on Acenta grade and Bose Personal Edition grade. For customers looking to add a dash of design flair to their car, optional 18 inch alloy wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts – including two new colours.





Coloured body parts, including front and rear bumper finishers, doors side sills and wing mirror caps, are available through the personalisation program. This is standard on Bose Personal Edition grade and an optional extra on Tekna grade.





Two vibrant new body colours – Vivid Blue and Chestnut Bronze – further extend customer choice on Juke. Boosting the appeal of the Nissan Juke with music fans is BOSE Personal audio.





Improvements to the interior include the choice of two new personalisation colours – Energy Orange and Power Blue. These further enhance the design of the central console, air vents, door inserts and seat upholstery. Gloss black interior personalisation remains available. Interior personalisation is standard on Bose Personal Edition and Tekna grades.





Every Nissan Juke comes with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port and LED daytime running lights as standard.





Acenta grade adds the Nissan Dynamic Control System, front LED fog lamps, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air-conditioning, privacy glass, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.









