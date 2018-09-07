2019 Nissan Juke updated in UK
7 September 2018 17:42:12
|Tweet
The Juke is the first of its kind and the pioneer of the small SUV segment. He is also one of the oldest models on the market and urgently needs a refresh. Until we see the new generation, Nissan is updating the Juke on the UK market.
On the outside, there is a striking new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.
To new 16-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, on Acenta grade and Bose Personal Edition grade. For customers looking to add a dash of design flair to their car, optional 18 inch alloy wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts – including two new colours.
Coloured body parts, including front and rear bumper finishers, doors side sills and wing mirror caps, are available through the personalisation program. This is standard on Bose Personal Edition grade and an optional extra on Tekna grade.
Two vibrant new body colours – Vivid Blue and Chestnut Bronze – further extend customer choice on Juke. Boosting the appeal of the Nissan Juke with music fans is BOSE Personal audio.
Improvements to the interior include the choice of two new personalisation colours – Energy Orange and Power Blue. These further enhance the design of the central console, air vents, door inserts and seat upholstery. Gloss black interior personalisation remains available. Interior personalisation is standard on Bose Personal Edition and Tekna grades.
Every Nissan Juke comes with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port and LED daytime running lights as standard.
Acenta grade adds the Nissan Dynamic Control System, front LED fog lamps, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air-conditioning, privacy glass, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.
2019 Nissan Juke updated in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo 360C concept is the future of autonomous driving
Lister LFP to become the fastest SUV on the planet
2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan UK pricing announced
-
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
2019 Hyundai Elantra US pricing announced
2019 BMW X2 M35i has the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by the German car manufacturer
Related Specs
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-REngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble Beach
Lexus wants to mark its presence as the main sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the introduction of a specially designed concept, called ...
Lexus wants to mark its presence as the main sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the introduction of a specially designed concept, called ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
McLaren readies the new GT3 contender, based on the 720S
After it unveiled its newest car created by McLaren Special operations, the UK manufacturer is making important announcements for its motorsport fans. ...
After it unveiled its newest car created by McLaren Special operations, the UK manufacturer is making important announcements for its motorsport fans. ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Dua Lipa and Jaguar create music track for remix
Jaguar already announced a partnership with Dua-Lipa the famous singer and songwriter that has become its official ambassador. Now, Dua Lipa has collaborated ...
Jaguar already announced a partnership with Dua-Lipa the famous singer and songwriter that has become its official ambassador. Now, Dua Lipa has collaborated ...
Motorsports
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...