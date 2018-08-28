Home » News » Nissan » 2019 Nissan Frontier available to order in US

28 August 2018 17:51:24

Nissan is extending its US range with the introduction of the refreshed Frontier. The 2019 Nissan Frontier is available at dealers with a starting price of $18,990.

Enhancements for the 2019 Frontier include the addition of standard 7.0-inch color audio display touchscreen for S and SV grades and expanded availability of the popular Cayenne Red Metallic exterior color.

In addition, the Midnight Edition Package, introduced last year, continues with the 2019 Frontier. The Midnight Edition creates a dramatic look with the combination of a gloss black grille, 18-inch gloss black aluminum-alloy wheels, semi-gloss black step rails, body-color front and rear bumpers, black outside rearview mirrors and door handles and black badging. It is available in Crew Cab SV 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission models and in a choice of Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White exterior colors.
The 2019 Frontier is available in both King Cab and Crew Cab body styles and in 4x2 and 4x4 driveline configurations, along with a choice of two powerplants: a 4.0-liter DOHC V6 engine rated at 261 horsepower or a 152-horsepower 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine (King Cab only). Five trim grades are offered: Frontier S (4-cylinder and V6), SV, PRO-4X (4x4 only), Desert Runner (4x2 V6 only) and SL (Crew Cab V6 only).


