2019 Nissan Altima will feature semi-autonomous technologies
25 March 2018 09:49:07
Nissan has published a first teaser picture with the upcmong 2019 Nissan Altima. The sixth-generation midsize sedan will feature the all-new ProPilot Assist, the technology that first debut on the new generation Leaf. The same technology is also offered on the Rogue crossover.
The ProPilot Assist is designed for use in highway or stop-and-go driving. With a simple push of button which is placed on the steering wheel, the car will accelerate and brake, as well as steering to stay in the center of the lane.
The 2019 Nissan Altima will debut during the 2018 New York Auto Show, the event which will kick-off on March 28. According to some rumors, the new model will get an overhauled design which is inspired by the Vmotion 2.0 concept that we already saw during the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
The new Altima will also get more interior room and a revised engine lineup. Inside the cabin you might get new modern features.
