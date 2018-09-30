2019 Nissan Altima US pricing announced
30 September 2018 07:21:47
|Tweet
Nissan updated the range of the Altima and is now ready to bring it in its showrooms. The 2019 altima will go on sale starting October at Nissan dealers nationwide in a range of five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. All five come equipped with the standard 2.5-liter engine and are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.
The new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower (versus the previous 2.5-liter's 179 hp) and 180 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 177 lb-ft). More than just the gains in horsepower and torque, the new engine is more refined, quieter and offers improved fuel economy.
The starting price of $23,750 includes a long list of standard features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) and Rear Door Alert (RDA).
In addition, the Altima SR and Platinum grades are available with the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only). An exclusive Altima Edition ONE launch edition, based on the Platinum VC-Turbo, is offered in limited numbers and comes complete with a first-ever Nissan Concierge service.
It is the second Nissan model, following the recently launched 2019 Nissan Rogue, to offer Nissan Safety Shield 360 – which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).
The 2019 Altima also offers available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for the first time ever on a Nissan sedan in the U.S. The AWD system is available on all trim levels equipped with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1973 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG GTS-IIEngine: LY28 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 314 nm / 231.6 ft lbs @ 6400 rpm
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions
Porsche just launched the new generation Cayenne, but the brand already enjoys fantastic sales i 2017. And Panamera is part of this success. ...
Porsche just launched the new generation Cayenne, but the brand already enjoys fantastic sales i 2017. And Panamera is part of this success. ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Tesla and Ford are the most talked about car brands in the United States
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
So let's get the things clear: Tesla and Ford are not the most talked about car brands in the United States. Those two car manufacturers are the only ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...
This is the new Beast. As you know, the Beast is the name of the US Presindent. As you have read, President Donald Trump is addressing the United Nations ...