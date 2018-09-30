2019 Nissan Altima US pricing announced

Nissan updated the range of the Altima and is now ready to bring it in its showrooms. The 2019 altima will go on sale starting October at Nissan dealers nationwide in a range of five trim levels: S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. All five come equipped with the standard 2.5-liter engine and are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.





The new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which is rated at 188 horsepower (versus the previous 2.5-liter's 179 hp) and 180 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 177 lb-ft). More than just the gains in horsepower and torque, the new engine is more refined, quieter and offers improved fuel economy.





The starting price of $23,750 includes a long list of standard features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligent Forward Collision Warning (I-FCW) and Rear Door Alert (RDA).





In addition, the Altima SR and Platinum grades are available with the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only). An exclusive Altima Edition ONE launch edition, based on the Platinum VC-Turbo, is offered in limited numbers and comes complete with a first-ever Nissan Concierge service.





It is the second Nissan model, following the recently launched 2019 Nissan Rogue, to offer Nissan Safety Shield 360 – which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).





The 2019 Altima also offers available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for the first time ever on a Nissan sedan in the U.S. The AWD system is available on all trim levels equipped with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine.









Tags: nissan, nissan altima, 2019 nissan altima, new nissan altima, 2019 nissan altima us pricing

