2019 Nissan Altima design sketch

During this year New York Auto Show, Nissan will unveil the new generation Altima. Until then, we have a sketch that tries to create anticipation for the four door sedan.





The all-new sixth generation of the Altima will make its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28.





This official exterior sketch reveals an expressive, sophisticated all-new Altima and hints at the future of Nissan’s sedan design language.













Tags: 2019 nissan altima, new nissan altima, nissan altima sketch, nissan altima pictures

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles