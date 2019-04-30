Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
30 April 2019 16:21:40
|Tweet
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept.
The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport is already established as an extremely rugged and capable all-terrain vehicle, but the new SVP Concept bolsters these impressive off-road credentials with black, 18-inch, Predator alloy wheels with a red split-rim design, BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres and special wheel arch extensions to accommodate the 40mm wider track.
The Shogun Sport SVP Concept’s suspension has also been tuned in collaboration with Walkinshaw Performance Limited and Koni to match the specific wheel and tyre package, offering both additional off-road comfort and improved on-road dynamics. To compliment the enhanced capabilities, new high-clearance side steps, finished in black, are also fitted.
For all-weather off-roading purposes, the Shogun Sport SVP Concept is fitted with a special LED light bar on the roof, as well as rally-style PIAA driving lamps set ahead of the front grille. Completing the exterior cosmetics package, there is a rear spoiler, a new front grille with red and black accents, a black Shogun Sport bonnet badge, black head lamp and tail lamp surrounds and a distinctive decal package, including a black boot-lid badge panel.
Inside, the Shogun Sport SVP Concept package includes special upholstery with additional side bolstering, front and rear, and a distinctive pattern matching that of the exterior decals. Red LED mood lighting matches the red exterior detailing.
Mechanically, the Shogun Sport SVP Concept uses Mitsubishi’s proven 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine, which produces 181hp and 430Nm of torque, as well as its eight-speed automatic transmission and advanced Super Select 4WD system with centre and rear locking differentials and advanced driver aids such as four-setting Off Road Mode and hill descent control.
The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SVP Concept vehicle previews a brand new SVP Pack that will be made available on the Shogun Sport later in the summer and is being used to gauge public opinion on the pack’s features. More details of the final pack, including pricing, will be available closer to its launch.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Peugeot Boxer Electric marks the beginning of a new era
Isuzu D-Max XTR unveiled at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show
Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir officially introduced
-
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
Aston Martin launched the all-new DBS Superleggera Volante
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
Related Specs
2003 Mitsubishi CZ2 Cabriolet ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Mitsubishi CZ2 ConceptEngine: GDI Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Mitsubishi ASX ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2006 Mitsubishi Concept-CT MIEVEngine: Hybrid Inline-3 MIVEC & 4 Inwheel Electric Engines, Power: 130 kw / Not Available bhpN/A
2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RAEngine: Diesel Inline-4, Power: 149.9 kw / 201 bhp, Torque: 420.3 nm / 310 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Kia HabaNiro concept officially unveiled
Urban mobility is a tough challenge for every manufacturer. Kia has a head start thanks to its electric Soul and Niro models. Now it makes an even bigger ...
Urban mobility is a tough challenge for every manufacturer. Kia has a head start thanks to its electric Soul and Niro models. Now it makes an even bigger ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 200.000 units sold
It's on the market for some years, but people choose its hybrid version very often, helping it achieve an important milestone. The Mitsubishi Outlander ...
It's on the market for some years, but people choose its hybrid version very often, helping it achieve an important milestone. The Mitsubishi Outlander ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...