2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled

Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept.





The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport is already established as an extremely rugged and capable all-terrain vehicle, but the new SVP Concept bolsters these impressive off-road credentials with black, 18-inch, Predator alloy wheels with a red split-rim design, BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres and special wheel arch extensions to accommodate the 40mm wider track.





The Shogun Sport SVP Concept’s suspension has also been tuned in collaboration with Walkinshaw Performance Limited and Koni to match the specific wheel and tyre package, offering both additional off-road comfort and improved on-road dynamics. To compliment the enhanced capabilities, new high-clearance side steps, finished in black, are also fitted.





For all-weather off-roading purposes, the Shogun Sport SVP Concept is fitted with a special LED light bar on the roof, as well as rally-style PIAA driving lamps set ahead of the front grille. Completing the exterior cosmetics package, there is a rear spoiler, a new front grille with red and black accents, a black Shogun Sport bonnet badge, black head lamp and tail lamp surrounds and a distinctive decal package, including a black boot-lid badge panel.





Inside, the Shogun Sport SVP Concept package includes special upholstery with additional side bolstering, front and rear, and a distinctive pattern matching that of the exterior decals. Red LED mood lighting matches the red exterior detailing.





Mechanically, the Shogun Sport SVP Concept uses Mitsubishi’s proven 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine, which produces 181hp and 430Nm of torque, as well as its eight-speed automatic transmission and advanced Super Select 4WD system with centre and rear locking differentials and advanced driver aids such as four-setting Off Road Mode and hill descent control.





The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SVP Concept vehicle previews a brand new SVP Pack that will be made available on the Shogun Sport later in the summer and is being used to gauge public opinion on the pack’s features. More details of the final pack, including pricing, will be available closer to its launch.









Tags: 2019 mitsubishi outlander shogun sport svp concept, mitsubishi, outlander, outlander concept, mitsubishi outlander shogun

Posted in Mitsubishi, Concept Cars