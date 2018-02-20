Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a new engine
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a new engine
20 February 2018 14:46:43
Mitsubishi has prepared an update for the Outlander PHEV. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the SUV will come with a new engine. Mitsubishi has decided to replace the old Otto-cycle 2.0 liter gasoline with a bigger Atkinson-cycle 2.4 liter unit.
The engine will come with more torque, but Mitsubishi won't tell us the new numbers. In the same time, the Japanese car manufacturer told us that the generator output is increased by 10%, the rear motor output is increased by 10% while the drive battery capacity is bigger by 15%.
The NORMAL and 4WD LOCK modes of previous models are joined by two additional driving modes. A SPORT mode gives the driver more direct control for greater driving enjoyment on winding roads. A SNOW mode provides greater confidence on snow-covered, or slippery surfaces.
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan

Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga.
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its
Kahn Design has a new six-wheeled project

Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva

Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular.
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders

It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the
Swedish families help Volvo develop autonomous cars

We are closer and closer to the moment when autonomous cars will become reality. And that is also thanks to the help offered by current clients, who decide
Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living

While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further,
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph

Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun.
