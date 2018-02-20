2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has a new engine

Mitsubishi has prepared an update for the Outlander PHEV. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the SUV will come with a new engine. Mitsubishi has decided to replace the old Otto-cycle 2.0 liter gasoline with a bigger Atkinson-cycle 2.4 liter unit.





The engine will come with more torque, but Mitsubishi won't tell us the new numbers. In the same time, the Japanese car manufacturer told us that the generator output is increased by 10%, the rear motor output is increased by 10% while the drive battery capacity is bigger by 15%.





The NORMAL and 4WD LOCK modes of previous models are joined by two additional driving modes. A SPORT mode gives the driver more direct control for greater driving enjoyment on winding roads. A SNOW mode provides greater confidence on snow-covered, or slippery surfaces.





Tags: mitsubishi, mitsubishi outlander phev, outlander phev

Posted in Mitsubishi, New Vehicles