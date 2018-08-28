2019 Mitsubishi Outlander petrol available in UK

Mitsubishi is extending the range of the Outlander in the UK with the introduction of a third engine. Complementing the best-selling plug-in hybrid and turbo diesel models in the range, a new seven-seat Mitsubishi Outlander Petrol is now available to UK customers priced from £27,680.





Powered by a 2.0-litre MIVEC petrol engine, which produces 150ps and 195Nm of torque, the new Outlander Petrol is equipped with a CVT automatic transmission.





The new Outlander Petrol is also equipped with electronically-controlled 4WD as standard which combines with Active Stability Control. The standard Drive Mode Selector lets you select: 4WD ECO mode for maximum economy, 4WD AUTO mode for normal driving conditions or 4WD LOCK mode for rough terrain or low-grip conditions.





In line with the rest of the Mitsubishi Outlander range, the petrol-powered model features the same ‘Dynamic Shield’ front design language updated for 2019, with a new honeycomb mesh front grille, new front lower extension and new headlamp design. The rear bumper design has also been revised, complimented by new two-tone 18” alloy wheels, while the cabin benefits from numerous enhancements including reduced engine noise, more supportive front seats, one-touch electric windows on all four windows (driver operated), a heated windscreen and Mitsubishi’s new SDA (Smartphone Link Display Audio) system which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with DAB and Bluetooth connectivity. Other features offered as standard across the range include heated front seats, automatic lights and wipers, rear view camera and keyless operation.





The Mitsubishi Outlander Petrol is available now with the Juro version priced from £27,680 and the range-topping Outlander 4 adds leather seats with electric driver’s seat adjustment, a 360 degrees camera, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind-spot warning with rear cross traffic alert along with LED headlamps with LED high beam and LED front fog lamps. The Outlander 4 is priced from £29,680.









