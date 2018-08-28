Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander petrol available in UK
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander petrol available in UK
28 August 2018 17:52:49
|Tweet
Mitsubishi is extending the range of the Outlander in the UK with the introduction of a third engine. Complementing the best-selling plug-in hybrid and turbo diesel models in the range, a new seven-seat Mitsubishi Outlander Petrol is now available to UK customers priced from £27,680.
Powered by a 2.0-litre MIVEC petrol engine, which produces 150ps and 195Nm of torque, the new Outlander Petrol is equipped with a CVT automatic transmission.
The new Outlander Petrol is also equipped with electronically-controlled 4WD as standard which combines with Active Stability Control. The standard Drive Mode Selector lets you select: 4WD ECO mode for maximum economy, 4WD AUTO mode for normal driving conditions or 4WD LOCK mode for rough terrain or low-grip conditions.
In line with the rest of the Mitsubishi Outlander range, the petrol-powered model features the same ‘Dynamic Shield’ front design language updated for 2019, with a new honeycomb mesh front grille, new front lower extension and new headlamp design. The rear bumper design has also been revised, complimented by new two-tone 18” alloy wheels, while the cabin benefits from numerous enhancements including reduced engine noise, more supportive front seats, one-touch electric windows on all four windows (driver operated), a heated windscreen and Mitsubishi’s new SDA (Smartphone Link Display Audio) system which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with DAB and Bluetooth connectivity. Other features offered as standard across the range include heated front seats, automatic lights and wipers, rear view camera and keyless operation.
The Mitsubishi Outlander Petrol is available now with the Juro version priced from £27,680 and the range-topping Outlander 4 adds leather seats with electric driver’s seat adjustment, a 360 degrees camera, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, blind-spot warning with rear cross traffic alert along with LED headlamps with LED high beam and LED front fog lamps. The Outlander 4 is priced from £29,680.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Mitsubishi CZ2 Cabriolet ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Mitsubishi CZ2 ConceptEngine: GDI Inline-4N/AN/A
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi MakinenEngine: 4G63 Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 372.85 nm / 275 ft lbs
2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Evoution VII WRC2Engine: 4G63 Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 300.0 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2002 Mitsubishi Spaceliner ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow - the future of sportscar
During the Montery Car Week in California, Mercerdes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new Vision EQ Silver Arrow. The concept takes direct cues from ...
During the Montery Car Week in California, Mercerdes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new Vision EQ Silver Arrow. The concept takes direct cues from ...
Custom Cars
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Mercedes-Benz is the only premium car manufacturer that has a pickup truck in its offer. For those who want some more power, Brabus has the answer. The ...
Mercedes-Benz is the only premium car manufacturer that has a pickup truck in its offer. For those who want some more power, Brabus has the answer. The ...
Future Cars
Nissan Bladeglider celebrates 70 years since the first electric vehicle
Most of current manufacturers are developing mass production vehicles, but the idea of a vehicle with zero emissions dates way back. 70 years ago to be ...
Most of current manufacturers are developing mass production vehicles, but the idea of a vehicle with zero emissions dates way back. 70 years ago to be ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
AMG launches a special promo video with Lewis Hamilton and some furry friends
Mercedes-AMG has decided to use the image of Lewis Hamilton to promote the all-new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. In the advertisment, the Formula 1 champion comes ...
Mercedes-AMG has decided to use the image of Lewis Hamilton to promote the all-new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. In the advertisment, the Formula 1 champion comes ...