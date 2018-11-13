2019 Mitsubishi L200 world premiere

The current generation Mitsubishi L200 was co-developed with Fiat and was introduced not so long ago. We are used seeing pick-up trucks staying even 10 years on the market, but the L200 is ready to welcome its new heir.





Mitsubishi announced the world premiere of the new Mitsubishi L200 one-ton pickup truck in Bangkok, and is to start sales in Thailand on November 17.





The new Mitsubishi L200 is the latest version of a model which is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, and is produced at the Laem Chabang Plant operated by Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand), MMC’s producer and distributor in Thailand.





The vehicle is a global strategic model which, following its Thai launch, will be launched in the in other ASEAN markets as well as Oceania, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Latin America. Eventually it will be sold in some 150 countries around the globe.





The front of the vehicle incorporates the new-generation “Dynamic Shield” front design concept: The high engine hood line and beefier-looking lamps located higher up give the new model a more powerful and imposing front end. Newly sculpted body curves with contrasting sharp lines, extended wheel flares and bright accents add modernity to the truck. The lighting and bumpers become part of the tough design, framing the front and rear designs and adding visual width.





New Mitsubishi L200 4WD models are fitted with either Super-Select 4WD, which delivers optimum traction and handling characteristics for any given surface, or Easy-Select 4WD, which simplifies switching between drive modes for different road surfaces. With the addition of new drive modes, both 4WD systems deliver improved off-road performance.





Both Super-Select and Easy-Select 4WD systems use a new Off-road Mode which has GRAVEL, MUD/SNOW, SAND and ROCK (in 4LLc only) settings. When engaged, Off-road Mode integrally controls engine power, transmission and braking to regulate the amount of wheel slip and thereby maximize all-terrain performance and self-extraction performance in mud or snow. Hill Descent Control electronically controls the speed to allow the driver to negotiate steep or slippery descents more safely and with more assurance.





Providing convenient driver assistance are the Multi Around Monitor, which generates a bird’s eye view image of the area around the vehicle, and Parking Sensors.









