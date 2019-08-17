Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK

2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK

17 August 2019

Even though it will be launched officially during this year IAA Frankfurt, the new generation Mitsubishi L200 is now ready to be ordered in UK. With more than 4.7 million units built since its debut in 1978, the sixth generation L200 builds on Mitsubishi Motors’ 40-year history of building tough and dependable pickup.

Priced from £21,515 for the entry level Mitsubishi L200 4Life Club Cab, the Series 6 has been engineered to be the most capable pickup Mitsubishi Motors has ever produced, introducing car-like levels of driving refinement and new safety systems to the segment.
The Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 also makes significant advances in terms of its pickup capability. It remains a tough, dependable and capable workhorse, now with an increased payload of 1,080kg and gross train weight of 6,155kg, plus a significantly upgraded 4WD system further to enhance the L200’s outstanding off-road ability. Under the bonnet, a new Euro 6d compliant 2,268cc turbo diesel engine and a new six-speed automatic transmission help deliver lower emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

Advanced new safety features and technologies:
Blind Spot Warning system with Lane Change Assist function (BSW & LCA)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert system (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM)
Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System (UMS)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Mitsubishi Active Stability & Traction Control (M-ASTC)
Hill Start Assist (HSA)
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function
Trailer Stability Assist (TSA)





