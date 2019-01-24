Home » News » Mitsubishi » 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross updates detailed
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross updates detailed
24 January 2019 16:54:13
Afer a long absence and some old models in the range, Mitsubishi launched one year ago the Eclipse Cross, a compact SUV that worked really good for the Japanese brand. A year after its introduction, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has passed the 80,000 global sales milestone and adds new updates for 2019. Updates that will help the car keep the good pace.
For 2019, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK will continue to delight buyers with new features and options to make the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross even more attractive, these include also a ‘Black Edition’ variants – Limited to just 500 units.
On-board “Mitsubishi Connect” telematics (Eclipse Cross Black Connected Edition), new machine-finished 16” alloy wheels (Eclipse Cross 2), Active Yaw Brake Control available for 2WD versions, auto-dimming rear view mirror (Eclipse Cross 3 & 4), Lightning Blue pearlescent paint option are all available across the range.
The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is on sale in the UK now and is priced from £21,290.
