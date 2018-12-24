2019 Mini John Cooper Works Hatch and Convertible available in UK

Mini is updating the current John Cooper Works hatch and convertible with improved versions, available from next year. From March 2019 this combination of performance, handling prowess and aerodynamic design will benefit an enhanced standard equipment offering in the UK market, whilst meeting strict Euro 6d-TEMP emission standards.





Both cars are equipped with the brand’s potent 2.0-litre 231 hp four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology.





Fitted with the standard 6-speed manual gearbox, the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch accelerates from zero to 62 mph in just 6.3 seconds. The MINI John Cooper Works Convertible accelerates from a standstill in 6.6 seconds. An 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission is an option on both John Cooper Works models.





MINI John Cooper Works Hatch and MINI John Cooper Works Convertible offer distinct styling thanks to a number of upgrades over and above other models in the range. Standard specification includes Sport suspension with 17-inch John Cooper Works alloy wheels, sports braking system and John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit.





MINI has further enhanced it’s offering from March 2019 for UK customers, with John Cooper Works Hatch and Convertible also benefiting from Piano Black exterior and interior trim, Dinamica Leather John Cooper Works Bucket Seats and 17” Track Spoke Alloy Wheels in Black as part of the standard specification.





As with every MINI Hatch and Convertible model on sale in the UK, John Cooper Works models also enjoy standard-fit front and rear LED lights, automatic headlights with rain sensors, MINI Excitement Pack including ambient interior lighting, exterior MINI Logo projection and much more.





Both models will be equipped with petrol particulate filters from March 2019 production. With this, all of MINI’s petrol models now feature particulate filters as part of their exhaust technology, therefore reducing particulate matter emissions across the MINI range. The petrol particulate filter is integrated into the standard sports exhaust system, ensuring both models enjoy a characteristic sound inside and outside the vehicle whilst meeting the strict Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard. The introduction of the latest pollutant reduction technology does not adversely affect the fuel economy or CO2 emissions of these models.





The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch and MINI John Cooper Works Convertible are available to order at MINI retailers nationwide from 18th January 2019.









