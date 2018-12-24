2019 Mini John Cooper Works Hatch and Convertible available in UK
24 December 2018 18:34:29
|Tweet
Mini is updating the current John Cooper Works hatch and convertible with improved versions, available from next year. From March 2019 this combination of performance, handling prowess and aerodynamic design will benefit an enhanced standard equipment offering in the UK market, whilst meeting strict Euro 6d-TEMP emission standards.
Both cars are equipped with the brand’s potent 2.0-litre 231 hp four-cylinder engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology.
Fitted with the standard 6-speed manual gearbox, the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch accelerates from zero to 62 mph in just 6.3 seconds. The MINI John Cooper Works Convertible accelerates from a standstill in 6.6 seconds. An 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission is an option on both John Cooper Works models.
MINI John Cooper Works Hatch and MINI John Cooper Works Convertible offer distinct styling thanks to a number of upgrades over and above other models in the range. Standard specification includes Sport suspension with 17-inch John Cooper Works alloy wheels, sports braking system and John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit.
MINI has further enhanced it’s offering from March 2019 for UK customers, with John Cooper Works Hatch and Convertible also benefiting from Piano Black exterior and interior trim, Dinamica Leather John Cooper Works Bucket Seats and 17” Track Spoke Alloy Wheels in Black as part of the standard specification.
As with every MINI Hatch and Convertible model on sale in the UK, John Cooper Works models also enjoy standard-fit front and rear LED lights, automatic headlights with rain sensors, MINI Excitement Pack including ambient interior lighting, exterior MINI Logo projection and much more.
Both models will be equipped with petrol particulate filters from March 2019 production. With this, all of MINI’s petrol models now feature particulate filters as part of their exhaust technology, therefore reducing particulate matter emissions across the MINI range. The petrol particulate filter is integrated into the standard sports exhaust system, ensuring both models enjoy a characteristic sound inside and outside the vehicle whilst meeting the strict Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard. The introduction of the latest pollutant reduction technology does not adversely affect the fuel economy or CO2 emissions of these models.
The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch and MINI John Cooper Works Convertible are available to order at MINI retailers nationwide from 18th January 2019.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
McLaren P1 GTR dedicated to Ayrton Senna championship
Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD enters production
Hyundai to introduce fingerprint access and start
-
Ford announces massive recall for F-150
Kia Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving system to be unveiled at CES 2019
BMW technologies at 2019 CES Las Vegas
Related Specs
2008 Mini Cooper S Clubman John Cooper WorksEngine: Inline-4, Power: 157.3 kw / 211 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs
2007 Mini Cooper S John Cooper WorksEngine: Inline-4, Power: 155.1 kw / 208 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 279.3 nm / 206 ft lbs @ 1950 rpm
2008 Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works ChallengeEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2004 Mini Cooper S ConvertibleEngine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 220 nm / 162.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Mini Cooper S WorksEngine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 6950 rpm, Torque: 240 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready ...
For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Nissan GT-R dedicated to Naomi Osaka
We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, ...
We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
10 million cars built by Seat in Martorell plant
This year, Seat factory from Martorell celebrated its 25th anniversary. It was 22 February 1993 when King Juan Carlos I cut the ribbon and gave green ...
This year, Seat factory from Martorell celebrated its 25th anniversary. It was 22 February 1993 when King Juan Carlos I cut the ribbon and gave green ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived
Every year, some passionate gearheads are traveling to Germany in order to search the adrenaline. In other words, there are some crazy enthusiasts guys ...
Every year, some passionate gearheads are traveling to Germany in order to search the adrenaline. In other words, there are some crazy enthusiasts guys ...