2019 Mercedes GLE UK pricing announced
31 October 2018 18:09:26
Mercedes opened the order book for the new generation GLE, even though the cars was just unveiled during this October Paris Motor Show.
On the UK market, the new Mercedes-Benz GLE is available to order, with prices starting from £55,685 for the GLE 300 d 4MATIC and from £62,300 for the GLE 450 4MATIC.
The new GLE features a seven-seat configuration for the first time; the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system; two 12.3-inch display screens; MBUX Interior Assistant; Nappa Leather; Blind Spot Assist; and AIRMATIC (standard 450 4MATIC).
The GLE 300 d 4MATIC features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 245 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 140 mph. It can achieve 46.3 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 162 g/km of CO2 (depending on wheel size).
The GLE 450 4MATIC is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with EQ Boost, which has an output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque. EQ Boost uses a 48-volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator – the system adds 22 hp to the car’s overall output. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. It delivers up to 33.6 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 191 g/km of CO2 (depending on wheel size).
The GLE comes as standard with MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; 12.3-inch widescreen cockpit display and 12.3-inch touchscreen media display; blind spot assist; 20-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; illuminated grab handles; illuminated running boards; Static LEDs with active high beam assist; Privacy glass; anthracite open-pore oak wood trim with Nappa leather upholstery; mirror package including automatically-dimming driver’s exterior mirror and rear-view mirror, and logo projection; heated front seats; parking package including active parking assist; automatic two-zone climate control; and traffic sign assist.
The GLE 450 4MATIC adds AIRMATIC air suspension system, and the seven-seat equipment line as standard - costs £1,995 for GLE 300 d 4MATIC - which includes electrically adjustable rear seats; additional USB ports; automatic four-zone climate control; and a third row of two seats (manually folding).
There are a number of option packages available. The Premium package costs £1,995 and comes with Multibeam LEDs with adaptive high beam assist plus; memory package; wireless charging; and parking package including 360o camera.
The Off-Road package can be added to the GLE 450 4MATIC for £1,695 and comes with the Off-Road engineering package which includes additional off-road driving modes and downhill speed regulation; and underbody protection which provides an underguard for the engine, together with reinforced underfloor panelling the full length of the vehicle.
