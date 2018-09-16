2019 Mercedes GLE new generation unveiled

After a very long career and a huge time spent on the market struggling with strong competition, the Mercedes GLE is now finally renewed.





The front section of the GLE has an upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent, chrome-plated underguard and the bonnet with two powerdomes.





The ULTRA RANGE high beam of the MULTIBEAM LED headlights produces the maximum light intensity permitted by law, i.e. the brightness of the main beam headlights remains above the reference value of 1 lux over a distance of more than 650 metres.





The large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches are housed in wheel arches with prominent liners. The GLE also cuts an athletic figure from the rear. This is particularly ensured by the powerful shoulder muscle extending from the C-pillar to the rear lights. The reflectors are relocated lower down, giving the rear lights a flatter appearance.





The new GLE has a Cd figure from 0.29, the best in its segment. This is also a significant improvement over the preceding model (Cd 0.32).





The dashboard support flows into the door panels, and the integral trim element likewise extends around the driver and front passenger to meet the doors.





The new GLE has a considerably longer wheelbase than its predecessor (2,995 millimetres, plus 80 mm). This creates significantly more space, especially for passengers in the rear. Legroom in the second seat row has increased by 69 millimetres to 1,045 millimetres. Headroom in the rear with the standard, fixed rear seat unit and 40:20:40 backrest division has increased by 33 millimetres to 1,025 millimetres.





On request, a second seat row with six fully electric adjustments is available. The right and left seats can be separately adjusted fore-and-aft by up to 100 millimetres, the backrests are adjustable for angle and foldable in a 40:20:40 ratio, and the head restraints are adjustable for height. In typical Mercedes fashion, the rear seat adjustments are controlled by a switch in the door panel. The backrest can also be completely folded down electrically, using a switch in the luggage compartment.





The luggage capacity is up to 825 litres behind the rear seats, and up to 2,055 litres when the second seat row is folded down. A 72 mm increase in through-loading width allows bulky items to be stowed more easily.





In conjunction with AIRMATIC air suspension, the vehicle’s rear can be lowered by around 40 millimetres using a switch, for easier loading and unloading.





The ENERGIZING COACH is a new feature. This function is based on an intelligent algorithm, which recommends one of the programmes depending on the situation and individual. If a Garmin wearable is worn, personal values such as stress level or quality of sleep optimise the accuracy of the recommendation. The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed even during demanding or monotonous journeys.





The GLE is equipped with the latest generation of the multimedia system MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience. Improvements versus the A-Class, in which this revolutionary system had its debut, include two large 12.3-inch/31.2 cm screens as standard, which are arranged next to each other.





In addition there are functions that can be controlled by simple hand gestures: the reading lamp can be switched on and off by extending a hand towards the rear-view mirror, for example. The driver and front passenger can both programme a personal, favourite function which is initiated using a horizontally outstretched index and middle finger.





Also available is a next-generation head?up display with a resolution of 720 x 240 pixels and extended projection distance which sets new standards. Important information is projected into the windscreen, reducing distraction from the traffic situation.





The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be launched with the new in-line six-cylinder petrol engine, and other engines including diesels and a plug-in hybrid will follow.





The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC as the first petrol model is powered by a six-cylinder engine systematically electrified with 48-volt technology (combined fuel consumption: 9.6 – 8.3 l/100 km (up to 34 mpg). Its performance data: 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque, with a further 250 Nm of torque and 22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter/alternator (ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost or energy recuperation, while allowing fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.





E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL in the GLE also has the curve inclination function CURVE: Like a motorcycle, the GLE leans into bends and thereby allows cornering in three stages with practically no centrifugal force. If the GLE is equipped with a stereo multi-purpose camera, ROAD SURFACE SCAN becomes possible: the camera continuously scans the road surface, the suspension responds in advance to any undulations before they are the vehicle drives over them, and they are substantially compensated.













