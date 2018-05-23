2019 Mercedes E-Class updates announced

Mercedes E-Class is one of the most advanced cars on the market, a proper premium sedan. But, to keep up with the BMW 5 Series and the recently launched Audi A6, Mercedes is updating its E-Class.





For the 2019 model year, Mercedes-Benz will introduce two new model designations to the E-Class lineup with E 450 and E 450 4MATIC variants. The new E 450 model designation for the E-Class Sedan, Coupe, Cabriolet and Wagon will also receive a more powerful engine. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class models will go on sale in the U.S. in fall 2018.





The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 and E 450 4MATIC models will be equipped with an upgraded 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine that generates an additional 33 hp (now 362 hp vs. previous 329 hp) and 15 lb-ft of torque (now 369 lb-ft vs. previous 354 lb-ft) than its predecessor.





The 2019 E 450 4MATIC Sedan and Wagon, and E 450 and E 450 4MATIC variants of the Coupe and Cabriolet will replace the current E 400 and E 400 4MATIC variants to reflect its new features.





For 2019, the E-Class family will benefit from enhanced safety systems and route-based speed adaptation, which uses a substantially broader scope of map and navigation data to more safety navigate different driving roads and situations.





The E-Class family will receive additional changes, both inside and out, for 2019, including a new 3-spoke Nappa Leather multifunction steering wheel that allows the driver to operate all safety assistance systems without ever removing their hands from the steering wheel, two additional trim options with matching center consoles, a new 19 inch AMG wheel available with Night Package and Rear Safety Package newly available on the E-Class Sedan.





The 2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 and E 450 4MATIC models will go on sale in the U.S. in fall 2018. Additional information, including pricing, will be available closer to launch.

















