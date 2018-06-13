2019 Mercedes C-Class update detailed
13 June 2018 12:14:21
Introduced for the first time during this year Geneva Motor Show, the refreshed Mercedes C-Class is now ready to reach US shores. Refreshed front and rear styling for all C-Class Sedan, Coupe and Cabriolet models includes standard LED headlamps, along with revised taillamps and front and rear fascias.
The C 300 models debut a new 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine producing 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque for improved performance.
Inside, the C-Class offers an even higher level of tech than before, with available 10.25-in. high-resolution center media display (standard on Coupe, Cabriolet and AMG versions) and 12.3-in. digital instrument cluster. Newly available options for paint, wheels and trims expand personalization potential in all 2019 C-Class models.
On the AMG side, the C 43 gains 23 hp for new 385 hp output, as well as an enhanced AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmission, exterior design upgrades and comfort upgrades. The C 63 and C 63 S are now equipped with a new AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission and AMG-specific grille, and the C 63 now has a standard electronic limited-slip differential (already standard on C 63 S).
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
