2019 Mercedes C-Class update detailed

Introduced for the first time during this year Geneva Motor Show, the refreshed Mercedes C-Class is now ready to reach US shores. Refreshed front and rear styling for all C-Class Sedan, Coupe and Cabriolet models includes standard LED headlamps, along with revised taillamps and front and rear fascias.





The C 300 models debut a new 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo engine producing 255 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque for improved performance.





Inside, the C-Class offers an even higher level of tech than before, with available 10.25-in. high-resolution center media display (standard on Coupe, Cabriolet and AMG versions) and 12.3-in. digital instrument cluster. Newly available options for paint, wheels and trims expand personalization potential in all 2019 C-Class models.





On the AMG side, the C 43 gains 23 hp for new 385 hp output, as well as an enhanced AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmission, exterior design upgrades and comfort upgrades. The C 63 and C 63 S are now equipped with a new AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission and AMG-specific grille, and the C 63 now has a standard electronic limited-slip differential (already standard on C 63 S).









Tags: mercedes, mercedes c43 amg, mercedes c-class facelift, revamped mercedes-classe

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles