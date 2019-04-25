2019 Mercedes-Benz V-Class UK pricing announced

After almost five years on the market, the facelifted version of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class was unveiled this winter and now is ready for orders in the UK. Prices start at £48,285 for the entry-level V 220 d Sport standard wheelbase. The V 300 d Sport starts at £52,125.





The V 220 d and V 300 d use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine – codenamed OM654 - with an output of 163 hp and 380 Nm or 236 hp and 500 Nm respectively. The V 220 d can deliver 47.1 combined mpg and emits 157 g/km of CO2, while the V 300 d can deliver up to 47.9 mpg and emits from 154 g/km. Exact UK data is still to be confirmed.





Sport models come as standard with Active Parking Assist with a reversing camera; mirror package including electrically folding mirrors; 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; Active Brake Assist; electric sliding doors; heated comfort front seats including armrests; privacy glass; luxury centre console with retractable cover, two cup holders, 12 V socket and multimedia box; and panoramic glass sunroof (V-Class long only).





AMG Line models add 19-inch seven-twin-spoke alloy wheels; AMG bodystyling; diamond radiator grille; metallic paint; and carbon-look trim.





Exclusive equipment line models feature all of the above equipment and add the Driving Assistance package including Distance Pilot DISTRONIC and Lane Keeping Assist; luxury seats in the first row including massage and reclining function, air conditioning and a footrest; parking package with 360o camera; panoramic roof; memory package with pre-installation for rear seat entertainment; Burmester surround sound system; centre console with refrigerator; and climatised driver and front passenger seats.





The Driving Assistance package can be added to the V-Class and Marco Polo for £1,770, and includes Distance Pilot DISTRONIC; Blind Spot Assist; Lane Keeping Assist; Pre-Safe Anticipatory Safety System.













