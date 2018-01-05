2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - leaked exterior pictures
5 January 2018 06:48:47
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be showcased during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The world premiere will took place on January 15.
Unfortunately, the German car manufacturer has "lost" the exterior pictures and now there are on the web. The new Mercedes-Benz off roader comes with the same boxy exterior but with some modified bits in order to keep the car interesting.
The car will also come with a new independent double wishbone suspension and the engines will be matted to the 9 speed automatic transmission with torque convertor. The rear axle was also updated.
Inside the cabin, the 2019 G-Class is a new breed. It will come with the same geometric lines but with all the new equippment that can be ordered in the Germans limousines. Stay tuned for the new info.
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...
