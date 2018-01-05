2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - leaked exterior pictures

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be showcased during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The world premiere will took place on January 15.





Unfortunately, the German car manufacturer has "lost" the exterior pictures and now there are on the web. The new Mercedes-Benz off roader comes with the same boxy exterior but with some modified bits in order to keep the car interesting.





The car will also come with a new independent double wishbone suspension and the engines will be matted to the 9 speed automatic transmission with torque convertor. The rear axle was also updated.





Inside the cabin, the 2019 G-Class is a new breed. It will come with the same geometric lines but with all the new equippment that can be ordered in the Germans limousines. Stay tuned for the new info.

Source: Autohome